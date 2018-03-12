A ‘Westworld’ Companion Game Was Announced At SXSW And It’s Putting You In Charge Of The Park

HBO’s “Westworld Experience” at SXSW is getting a huge amount of buzz as festival-goers are acting out their depraved fantasies as cowboys and boozehounds, but an interesting little announcement has flown under the radar. A Westworld mobile game is open for pre-registration and will come out later this year.

A description of the game from Warner Bros. says that the developers will be working with the producers and writers of Westworld to assure the game can “complement and augment the rich depth of the series.” According to Engadget, you’ll start out as a new Delos employee. Eventually, you’ll work your way up to running the park, which includes “manufacturing and care-taking of artificially intelligent hosts and satisfying guest desires.”

