Check Out What’s Been Added (And Cut) From Your ‘WWE 2K15’ Create-A-Wrestler And Career Modes

Hey, it’s been a while since we checked in with WWE 2K15, so let’s remedy that, shall we? Of course the Xbox 360/PS3 version came out a couple weeks ago and, well, I really hope you didn’t buy it, because it’s not good. Thankfully, the Xbox One/PS4 version is still on the way, so here are a few updates on that version of the game.
2K Games recently threw up a blog that delves a bit deeper into the character creation process. First, the bad news – create-an-arena, create-a-championship, story designer and Divas are all out. On the plus side, you can now edit the attire of all the game’s characters, so don’t worry, Jeans Ambrose can quickly be inserted. Uh, into the game. Into the game.
Being able to edit all the outfits is nice, but man, that’s a long list of removed features. No Divas? Get out of here WWE 2K15.
Well, at least the game still looks really nice. Here’s a few of WWE’s flashier entrances rendered in WWE 2K15.
And here’s some new MANEUVERS.
Finally, here’s a look at how the career mode (which is exclusive to the current-gen versions of 2K15) will play out…
The current-gen version of WWE 2K15 hits November 18th, and I should have a review sometime around then, so keep an eye out.
Are you able to edit the main roster outfits in the last game?
That functionality sounds great… I could buy the old game and just hook em up with current looks (and finally turn Cena heel as “nWo Cena”).
In the past you could sort of edit attires. Starting in SvR 2011 (I think) you could change the colors of attires and save them as alternates and last year they made certain superstars have ‘superstar heads’ where you could edit basic attires (But nothing hair/face wise). This year, every superstar will have that feature it seems.
@LTS55 gotcha, thanks!
Yeah it’s not like this has been a banner year for women’s wrestling in, for example, NXT, so why would anyone want to make GIRL WRESTLERS, that’d just be stupid.
hell’s sake 2k.
No woman would sign on to be a model’s base because it’s too realistic and you can see every bit of cellulite. True fact.
I guessing it comes down to the fact that this year’s create-a-wrestler is based on NBA 2K15’s, and there’s no female players in that game, so…
@Nate Birch I think it has more to do with MyCareer being a big focus for the current gen version. You can’t play as a diva in Mycareer after all.
I think Hogan already reviewed the current gen WWE 2K15: [m.youtube.com]
Wait, you can’t make created Divas? Or you just can’t edit the available ones?
From what I’m reading… There literally aren’t any women period in the game.
No I’m dumb… You just can’t create Divas. The current ones are still there. Which makes me sad because Bayley is definitely someone I would have wanted to make :( :( :(
The wording is you can’t make “custom Divas” so I think that means you can’t make your own.
Create a Diva is gone. So that means that Alicia Fox, Eva Marie, Layla, Rosa Mendes, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte, JoJo, & Sasha Banks aren’t in the game and there’s no way to put them in the game.
What am I going to do without Rosa Mendes?!?
LT$55 most likely they’ll be available at downloadable content.
Uh, The next gen trailer showed Nikki. Paige and Emma are coming via DLC.
Wait a minute. Alicia Fox isn’t in it? It’s already sad and kind of stupid that they don’t have the NXT divas but Alicia Fox is an active main roster former champ. Come on!
The awkward moment when Justin Roberts plays WWE 2K15…
The CAW was basically Evan Bourne’s older brother.
I wonder if 2K gets that the majority of the appeal of the wrestling video game experience is the creation aspect of it. All those things you used to spend hours enjoying? Gone. But LOOK you can see John Cena’s PORES!
They do infact understand that, which is why we got MyCareer. The stuff they took out was to improve the much more important aspects of the game.
How does removing create-a-title improve MyCareer?
WOW I SOO BUMMED I CANT create-an-arena !! Really? I feel that Add So much life in the game Allowing you to make Arena’s from Raw 97′ 98′, In Your house. Witch add sooo many years to wrestling WHAT A BIG LET DOWN ! I wouldnt Have thought they would take that Feature out Other wise I would Have fought for this feature to be in,, Bet your Bottom dollar Next Year If htey dont have this feature Im not buying nexts years game
Is that feature that big of a deal? Besides, they took it out to improve other stuff.
It IS a big deal to some people, Cortez.
Le Sigh:
[wwe.2k.com]
That’s sad. Not that I had any immediate plans to buy a current-gen system (I may!), but I have an amazing Diva CAW that I have included in my rosters since the WWF Attitude days, and if her badass self can’t be in the newest iteration then it ain’t worth it. Sort of.
Im bum now I have 2 buy next gen console so I can have better graphics n a better creation suite n experience overall…sigh
So both the old gen and current gen versions suck..perfect!!!
Actually, the current gen version is pretty awesome.
who is paying you to be here @Cortez ?
Obligatory:
F*ck Corey Graves.
Guys, this is a true WWE simulator, so the divas have to face a rotating roster of about five other women. Doing it any other way just wouldn’t be realistic.
“So don’t worry, Jeans Ambrose can quickly be inserted.”
You know it!
/unzips
Will they be able to add Custom Soundtracks, Create an Arena, Create a Diva, Championship, and Story Designer on the next WWE game (after 2K15)?