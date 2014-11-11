Check Out What’s Been Added (And Cut) From Your ‘WWE 2K15’ Create-A-Wrestler And Career Modes

11.11.14 4 years ago 35 Comments

Hey, it’s been a while since we checked in with WWE 2K15, so let’s remedy that, shall we? Of course the Xbox 360/PS3 version came out a couple weeks ago and, well, I really hope you didn’t buy it, because it’s not good. Thankfully, the Xbox One/PS4 version is still on the way, so here are a few updates on that version of the game.

2K Games recently threw up a blog that delves a bit deeper into the character creation process. First, the bad news – create-an-arena, create-a-championship, story designer and Divas are all out. On the plus side, you can now edit the attire of all the game’s characters, so don’t worry, Jeans Ambrose can quickly be inserted. Uh, into the game. Into the game.

Being able to edit all the outfits is nice, but man, that’s a long list of removed features. No Divas? Get out of here WWE 2K15.

Well, at least the game still looks really nice. Here’s a few of WWE’s flashier entrances rendered in WWE 2K15.

And here’s some new MANEUVERS.

Finally, here’s a look at how the career mode (which is exclusive to the current-gen versions of 2K15) will play out…

The current-gen version of WWE 2K15 hits November 18th, and I should have a review sometime around then, so keep an eye out.

