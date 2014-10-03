Where To, Brother? Hulk Hogan Is Inexplicably Starring In A New ‘Crazy Taxi’ Game.

Hulk Hogan has been, how to put this delicately, somewhat less than coherent lately, and now the dude is apparently wandering pantsless into random video games he doesn’t belong in. Did you know there’s a new mobile Craxy Taxi game? There is! And did you know you can play as Hulk Hogan in it for some reason? Oh, you better believe it brother!
Crazy Taxi: City Rush came out back in July, but apparently it’s not doing that well, because now pretty much everything in the game, from the driver to all the cars, have been given an orange, leathery Hulk Hogan re-skinning. Hopefully The Offspring have been replaced by some hot Wrestling Boot Band licks.
Check a trailer of Crazy Taxi totally living up to its name below…
I don’t think Hulk Hogan ever looked this young his entire life. Also, is the Hulkster about to drive a taxi up his own butt?
Well, now that Sega is officially in bed with Hulk Hogan (yuck) I eagerly await the Hogan-themed version of Altered Beast that’s always needed to exist.
Will there be missions to go to the Silverdome in every city?
This comments section has already been won.
Well no one has been up his butt more than himself. Also I hope the only person you carry around is Brutus and the Nasty Boyz.
And evil Conan O’Brien up there in the banner pic.
@mclamb86 before I read the article, I thought the story would be about a Conan O Brien skit
Somehow this looks even worse than I expected a Sega mobile Crazy Taxi game to look.
Nick isn’t playable too is he? That sounds dangerous.
Well, somebody had to say it, but it wasn’t going to be me.
I’m usually such a Johnny-come-lately at these things that I so rarely get the opportunity at the easiest joke. I regret nothing.
Will I have to pay to see the hulkster and all his add-ons? No thanks. I’ll just stick to plain old Crazy Taxi on my Dreamcast.
What I want to know is where is the Hulkamania monster truck and how do I unlock it?
I hope there’s a soundbite of a pedestrian yelling after a near miss: “YOU…JOCK-ASS!!!!”