Why Video Games Aren't Art…Yet

Earlier this summer I managed to piss off a lot of people with my opinion on Roger Ebert’s opinion, and I thought it was worth explaining in a bit more detail. I’m going to lay it out in a few points, and after that, maybe we can have an interesting discussion. Or just yell at each other over which game is better. Whatever. My argument has three points:

Video Games Generally Aren’t Any Good As a Storytelling Medium.

To Be Art, They Don’t Have to Be.

Trying to Be a Storytelling Medium is Largely What Makes Modern Gaming Suck and Is Keeping Gaming From Becoming Art In The First Place.

Let’s start with point one: games aren’t good as a storytelling medium. Because, well, they aren’t.