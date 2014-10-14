Will You Survive? The Latest ‘Far Cry 4’ Trailer Makes It Look Unlikely.

Apparently it’s “Video Game Trailers Paired With ’80s Anthems” day. First we brought you a Borderlands trailer accompanied by “The Final Countdown”, and now we have a Far Cry 4 trailer paired up with “I Will Survive”. Granted, it’s a modern cover of “I Will Survive”, but still, it’s a somewhat surprising new trend.
Check out the trailer below…
While we’re at it, here’s eight minutes of new Far Cry 4 gameplay. This footage gives you a peek at co-op gameplay and weapon customization.
Looks fun, although I’m probably going to pass on killing endangered Indian rhinos. Is there an option to just pet the game’s animals?
♫These slippers are albino, african, endangered rhyno♫
Anyway, I liked Far Cry 2. The gunplay wasn’t that great, but it was really commited to inmersion; you always felt in character inside Africa.