‘WWE 2K15’ Showcase Mode DLC Will Focus On Ultimate Warrior And Hardcore Fan Favorites

Last week we brought you the news that WWE 2K15 would have a $25 season pass that includes three expansions to Showcase mode and exclusive access to Paige. Back then we didn’t know what those Showcase mode expansions would entail, but we do now, and well, they’re all stuff you’re going to want to get your grubby mitts on.
The one most people will be talking about is the Path of the Warrior pack, which is, of course, focused on the career of the Ultimate Warrior. The mode will come with Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Sgt. Slaughter, Honky Tonk Man, Rick Rude, Randy Savage, Colonel Mustafa and the Hunter Hearst Helmsley version of Triple H. Yes, you read that right, Colonel Mustafa in a HD video game released in 2014. Also, you get access to managers Jimmy Hart, Bobby Heenan, Paul Bearer, Sherri, Sid Justice and General Adnan, and Howard Finkel will be doing the announcing. Damn! WrestleMania VI, VII and XII, Summerslam 1988, 1990 and 1991, Saturday Night’s Main Event and Madison Square Garden will be the included arenas.
The next couple aren’t as flashy or heavy on nostalgia, but they should appeal to the hardcore WWE fan base, particularly the snarky folks who like to cheer for heels (not that any of you would know anything about that)…
One More Match focuses on Christian’s Heavyweight Championship rivalry with Randy Orton, which has always been a personal favorite of mine. It adds Christian and Edge to the roster. Extreme Rules, Over the Limit, Capitol Punishment and the 2011 era Smackdown set are the included arenas.
Hall of Pain focuses on Mark Henry’s initial rise from perennially misused guy, to the Hall of Pain curating, world champion badass we all love today. The only new character this one adds is The Great Khali, but if Mark Henry’s salmon blazer shows up, this pack will be more than worth it. Vengeance and WrestleMania 29 are your new arenas.
But that’s not all! 2K Games will also be rolling out a couple character packs, and a bundle of new moves to use in create-a-wrestler. These extra packs will not be part of the season pass.
The WCW Pack will include Fit Finlay, Lord Steven Regal, Bam Bam Bigelow, DDP and Lex Luger. BAM BAM BIGELOW! STEVEN REGAL!! HOLY SH*T!!!
The NXT pack will include JBL, Adam Rose, The Ascension and Emma. Couldn’t fit Bull Dempsey in there? I like NXT as much as the next guy, but I might stick with the WCW pack.
So yeah, suddenly that WWE 2K15 season pass is looking pretty enticing. Ultimate Warrior nostalgia for the masses, a weirdly specific look at mid-to-late 2011 Smackdown for With Spandex readers. What do you folks think? Going to be pulling out the ol’ credit card?
Wow, they are highlighting 2 of my all-time favorite angles from the Summer of 2011 on Smackdown, the Hall of Pain AND the Christian vs. Orton feud? That’s fantastic. I will go to my grave singing the virtues of the Christian vs. Orton feud, and how they really helped create the feeling that the World Heavyweight Championship is a BIG DEAL.
Post-Wrestlemania 2011 Smackdown was kind of crazy good — Orton/Christian all summer, then right into the Hall of Pain, then right into the creation of YES-ing, world champ Daniel Bryan.
Yeah, I’m actually pretty pumped for both those feuds, great angles the pair of em.
Yea, I’m definitely buying this. Hell, I’ll buy it twice if they include some of the Hall of Pain taunts.
“If I charge for oxygen, you keep your bill paid!”
“That’s why I’m over here and you’re over there!”
“You thought this would be EASY?”
My favorite, after he destroyed Kane and broke his leg, was, “I DID THAT.” Aside from the also choice, “Get up! Get UP! I AIN’T SHOWIN YOU NO RESPECT” (with a Triple H-sized cloud of water vapor emanating after the word “respect”), the entire beat-down was mostly in silence. So for him to do what he does in a beastly silence, only to then simply proclaim that he did that, all by himself, was excellent. Also throwing in, “I RUN THE SHOW!” and “WALK AROUND ON IT! WALK AROUND ON IT! THAT’S RIGHT YOU STAY DOWN,” all from the same segment.
Can I get a version of the game that’s just the DLC?
Take. My. Money.
Million Dollar question is it Mullet Finley or Crew cut Finley that’s all I need to know
Well, it’s WCW Finlay, so it damn well better be the mullet version.
I wanna say he had the crew cut during his tv title run with Booker and Voldemort
When I did Warrior for Halloween a few years ago, those were the colors I went with. Next time (Oh yeah, I’m gonna revisit Warrior for Halloween every few years), I’m doing WM6. Day-glo colors FTW.
Is all of this applicable to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions for bitchass lames like me?
Yup, the Showcase stuff is in the last-gen versions.
On a related note, what do the PS4/Xbox One have that the PS3/360 versions won’t? I’m tempted to get it, but I feel like it’s only worth getting if I buy a next-gen (or current-gen, I guess?) system – and I don’t want to do that yet. I bought 2K13 after not buying the yearly game for a couple of years; I barely played it because they changed the controls so much from what I was used to and they had a whole lot of gimmicky things that just made it worse. I’m just worried I’ll essentially get the same disappointing game in shiny new packaging. I heard 2K14 was a big improvement, but I’m understandably tentative about jumping back into things with the same technology.
Career mode and of course fancy new graphics are exclusive to current-gen.
I haven’t bought a wwe game in like 7 or 8 years, but damn, Path of the Warrior sounds like something I made up in a dream about wrestling video games!!
Too bad UW isn’t around to see this Golden Age of Warriordom.
The one itsy bitsy teeny weeny thing I do not like, well do not like is such a strong word, am bamboozled by is JBL in NXT because JBL’s got nothing to do with NXT (If they brought Regal in as GM after WWE 2K15, this wouldn’t be a problem.) But yeah apart from that I dig it. I dig it a lot.
Wow, that’s some great content that should be a part of the regular game and was arbitrarily removed for no other reason than making people pay extra for it!!
Beat me to it. Man this is shaping up to be the best sounding game in years, if you want to spend the $100 or more on a WWE game all this will cost.
Okay consider me lacking in gaming knowledge, as someone who never ponied up to buy a ps3, and is vaguely considering doing so for a ps4
exactly how much dough will all this cost?
Game + Season Pass + the two character packs would be $98. You don’t need to get the season pass though — the individual Showcase mode packs cost $10 and the WCW and NXT packs cost 7 and 6 bucks a-piece. So, if you just wanted, say, Mark Henry and WCW it would cost you more like $75.
This games sounds about 85% DLC. Do you actually get anything with the damn disc?
if you have next gen you get a career mode, if just ps3/360 then just the Cena vs Punk and HHH vs Hbk modes
Yes, the game comes with 60-something guys. With the exception of Paige, they’re really not holding anybody important to the current product back.
A thought just occurred is this the first time Luger will be in a Smackdown game?
Nope. He was also DLC in Smackdown vs Raw 2011
One More Match Christian was the best.
His heel turn was great. He wins the title at the PPV, immediately loses it the following Tuesday on the Smackdown taping to Orton. Internet outrage ensues because LOLORTONWINS, so what do they do? Have Christian beg for “ONE MORE MATCH!” while still a sympathetic face. Then he turns into an asshole whiny heel, and the feud is elevated to AWESOMENESS.
I’m kinda sad that Tyler Breeze didn’t make it into the NXT pack. Way more deserving than Adam Rose or general-manager-but-not-really JBL
I think he comes with the game, which also includes Neville, Zayne and a few other NXT peeps.
@JChez He wasn’t listed in the thing I read, it only listed Neville, Zayn, and Cory Graves
@ddragon7 That’s so ridiculous that fucking Corey Graves, who hasn’t even wrestled for, what, six months? is in the game and Tyler Breeze is nowhere to be found. What a load of baloney!
Still no love for Malenko…how disheartening
Smackdown back in 2011 was freaking awesome! Orton/Mr One More Match Christian feud, Mark Henry as World Champ running roughshod through everyone via Hall of Pain, Cody Rhodes classic IC title reign and D-Bry’s first World title reign and turning heel at the start of 2012.
What’s a kid gotta do to get a legit Beautiful Bobby Eaton as DLC?!
Could also use some Stevie Ray and Larry Zbyszko.
So the game won’t include Bret Hart, Ric Flair or Edge?
Bret Hart and Ric Flair are part of the game. Edge is DLC.
Coming to the realization that this game would cost $100 to have the full blown, WWE 2K15 experience, is making me pass on this one.
If you want to wait a few months there’s always good sales. Last year, i got the digital edition of WWE 2k14 plus the season pass on amazon for $60.
Do I get a kick out of a pedigree at 0 trophy?
As awesome as all this sounds, I’m not up for paying $100 for content that should have already been in the game.
Also, isn’t the 2011 era Smackdown set just the Pre-Raw 1000 HD set with blue graphics?
The DLC racket has turned me off of video games.
So Career Mode is ostensibly replacing Universe Mode, and with Career Mode being only on current-gen, that basically means this game is pretty much not worth it for last-gen systems. That makes me sad, and I wish I had the means to buy the XBox One, but it looks like I may have to wait quite some time before I can rock the latest wrasslin’ game. Although I’m still discovering stuff I didn’t know you could do in WWE 2k14, so maybe that’ll keep happening.
I will put a ps4 in layaway for one game. Damn I love wrestling. If somebody creates that black the WWE just released, please post the steps after you do. That guy had a bad ass moveset.