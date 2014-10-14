‘WWE 2K15’ Showcase Mode DLC Will Focus On Ultimate Warrior And Hardcore Fan Favorites

Last week we brought you the news that WWE 2K15 would have a $25 season pass that includes three expansions to Showcase mode and exclusive access to Paige. Back then we didn’t know what those Showcase mode expansions would entail, but we do now, and well, they’re all stuff you’re going to want to get your grubby mitts on.

The one most people will be talking about is the Path of the Warrior pack, which is, of course, focused on the career of the Ultimate Warrior. The mode will come with Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Sgt. Slaughter, Honky Tonk Man, Rick Rude, Randy Savage, Colonel Mustafa and the Hunter Hearst Helmsley version of Triple H. Yes, you read that right, Colonel Mustafa in a HD video game released in 2014. Also, you get access to managers Jimmy Hart, Bobby Heenan, Paul Bearer, Sherri, Sid Justice and General Adnan, and Howard Finkel will be doing the announcing. Damn! WrestleMania VI, VII and XII, Summerslam 1988, 1990 and 1991, Saturday Night’s Main Event and Madison Square Garden will be the included arenas.

The next couple aren’t as flashy or heavy on nostalgia, but they should appeal to the hardcore WWE fan base, particularly the snarky folks who like to cheer for heels (not that any of you would know anything about that)…

One More Match focuses on Christian’s Heavyweight Championship rivalry with Randy Orton, which has always been a personal favorite of mine. It adds Christian and Edge to the roster. Extreme Rules, Over the Limit, Capitol Punishment and the 2011 era Smackdown set are the included arenas.

Hall of Pain focuses on Mark Henry’s initial rise from perennially misused guy, to the Hall of Pain curating, world champion badass we all love today. The only new character this one adds is The Great Khali, but if Mark Henry’s salmon blazer shows up, this pack will be more than worth it. Vengeance and WrestleMania 29 are your new arenas.

But that’s not all! 2K Games will also be rolling out a couple character packs, and a bundle of new moves to use in create-a-wrestler. These extra packs will not be part of the season pass.

The WCW Pack will include Fit Finlay, Lord Steven Regal, Bam Bam Bigelow, DDP and Lex Luger. BAM BAM BIGELOW! STEVEN REGAL!! HOLY SH*T!!!

The NXT pack will include JBL, Adam Rose, The Ascension and Emma. Couldn’t fit Bull Dempsey in there? I like NXT as much as the next guy, but I might stick with the WCW pack.

So yeah, suddenly that WWE 2K15 season pass is looking pretty enticing. Ultimate Warrior nostalgia for the masses, a weirdly specific look at mid-to-late 2011 Smackdown for With Spandex readers. What do you folks think? Going to be pulling out the ol’ credit card?