Xbox Announced A Game Showcase On July 23 With A ‘Halo Infinite’ Tease

Both Microsoft and Sony have offered glimpses at what their upcoming next generation consoles — the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 — will deliver to gamers later this year. Back in May, Xbox held a gameplay showcase that introduced some of the titles coming to the Series X — albeit with not a ton of actual gameplay — and PlayStation held a similar event in June that gave a look at a new Spiderman title and more.

As we roll towards what would have been E3 season, we will be getting even more online events to show off new games and the next-gen consoles, starting with an Xbox Game Showcase on Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT. There will be plenty of anticipation for big announcements at this event, but we can already check off one big name that will have a prime spot, as the Halo account teased Halo Infinite gameplay will be part of the showcase.

The cinematic trailer for the game was part of the last Xbox showcase, and the gameplay offered up of Halo Infinite figures to be one of the centerpieces of this month’s event.

We’ll surely be getting more announcements on dates for various developer events in the near future, but for now you can go ahead and mark July 23 on your calendar.