March’s Xbox Games With Gold Is Heavy On The Arcade Hits

02.28.18 1 week ago

The short month of February is always welcome because it means we get another batch of free video games a few days early. Free is always good, especially when it comes to March’s free Xbox Games with Gold lineup. Last month was up and down, but this week there are a few titles absolutely worth picking up.

Superhot (Xbox One) (March 16 to April 15)

Easily the best of Xbox’s March lineup, Superhot was born from the 7-Day FPS Game Jam and ended up as one of the most mind-bendingly innovative titles in the shooter genre in years. It’s also a game that you need to try. Explaining it doesn’t do it justice. This is worth every gig of hard drive space.

Trials of the Blood Dragon (Xbox One) (March 1 to 30)

In a totally appropriate but seemingly utterly random mashups of brands, arcade favorite Trials is blended into the over-the-top Far Cry: Blood Dragon spinoff. Rather than simply ride a motorcycle around a 1980s version of a post-apocalyptic future full of neon and dinosaurs, the Trials formula takes a step forward by allowing you to run, jump, and swing off your bike as well as take a jetpack. If you’re a Trials fan, it’s a must-get. If you’ve never played a Trials game (Excitebike with more thumb blisters), try it out.

