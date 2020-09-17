With the internet aflutter with those trying to preorder their Playstation 5’s in the past 12 hours, it made sense to wonder when exactly the new generation Xbox models were going to come out. Thanks to a report by Kotaku, we no longer have to do so.

According to the gaming website, both the Series S and the Series X will be available for preorder at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST on September 22nd (a date we’ve known about for a little bit) at every major retail website including Amazon and Walmart. Which for those who missed out on Sony’s next gen console, makes this likely the last chance for gamers to get their hands on a next-gen console at launch.

Pre-order 👉 September 22 Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10 Hype 👉 9000+ (don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

The fragmented release of the Playstation 5 preorders allowed Microsoft to throw a jab on Twitter about allowing everyone the chance to preorder. The universal release allows gamers the chance to prepare instead of playing whack-a-mole on retail sites.

It’s fair to ask that because there is a concrete time for everyone to preorder their consoles on the internet, does this make it more likely that bots will eat up most of the preorders online? Or will this buck the trend that we’ve seen everywhere else on the internet and will regular people get a fair shot at preordering one? We’ll find out on the 22nd, and may the odds ever be in your favor if you’re chasing one of the new Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are respectively priced at $499.99 and $299.99 and officially launch on November 10th.