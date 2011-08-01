Yes, Playing Video Games for 20 Straight Hours Can Kill You

We want to open this article by expressing our sympathies for the family of Chris Staniforth. The loss of any family member is always difficult, and our thoughts and hopes are with them.

That said, his death is less than surprising: Sitting in front of anything for twenty hours straight is probably fatal just on general principle, and dying while playing video games makes you a punchline.

Staniforth died of a pulmonary embolism, basically a crucial vein to the lungs getting blocked, mostly because he literally did not move anything except his thumbs for twenty hours, no doubt playing Halo.

Look, we don’t want to know why he was so dedicated to whatever game he was playing. We just want to know how he went twenty hours without his bladder making him stand up.