Yes, Playing Video Games for 20 Straight Hours Can Kill You

Senior Contributor
08.01.11

We want to open this article by expressing our sympathies for the family of Chris Staniforth. The loss of any family member is always difficult, and our thoughts and hopes are with them.

That said, his death is less than surprising: Sitting in front of anything for twenty hours straight is probably fatal just on general principle, and dying while playing video games makes you a punchline.

Staniforth died of a pulmonary embolism, basically a crucial vein to the lungs getting blocked, mostly because he literally did not move anything except his thumbs for twenty hours, no doubt playing Halo.

Look, we don’t want to know why he was so dedicated to whatever game he was playing. We just want to know how he went twenty hours without his bladder making him stand up.

Around The Web

TAGSGamingidiocystand up occasionally for cripes sake

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP