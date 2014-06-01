You Could Soon Own One Of The Legendary New Mexico Landfill Atari ‘E.T.’ Cartridges

The legend of the E.T. landfill continues to thrive, this time thanks to the thrifty folks of New Mexico. A lot of the carts are already on their way to the Smithsonian, people related to the game or movie production, and a stint at the New Mexico Museum Of Space History. That leaves a hefty portion of the leftovers that are going to be sold to the general public alongside some other unearthed classics. From Engadget:
The details are still being worked out by city officials, but you could soon own a piece of gaming garbage history. The carts that will be commanding the most money will clearly be the 171 copies of E.T. that were unearthed, but titles like Centipede, Missile Command and Asteroids have also been dug up. There are still over 700,000 games buried the in landfill outside of Alamogordo, NM, but they’ll stay there… for now. The hole has been refilled, and the cartridges going on sale will be priced to reflect their rarity.
The report also states that you’ll get a nice certificate of authenticity with your purchase, but doesn’t mention the swift kick in the ass you deserve in conjunction. There was a reason these games were buried so long ago.
I guess if the money goes to a good enough cause or fixes a few potholes, that’s a great reason to buy a copy. But if you’re just out to own a black mark on video game history, I have to question your motivations. Spend that money on a nice dinner, something with some substance to it.
I had that game growing up. Put it back in the landfill. It truly is garbage.
But now, you can own an actual piece of a myth. So… that’s something.
I always liked the game play.
If you moved the control stick or pressed the button you got struck by lightning.
And if you didn’t, you got struck by lightning.
It was perfect.
If the price is reasonable..it’s awful tempting because of the legend and myths behind it.
My entire collection of crap Atari games – including “E.T.” and execrable “Raiders of the Lost Ark – are in storage thanks to my parents habit of never throwing anything out.
My copy of the game, and the execrable “Raider of the Lost Ark” one (and many others from that era), has been sitting in storage since whenever my parents sold the childhood home. Guess I missed the chance to sell a lot of shit to suckers with money to burn.
John Maynard Keynes suggested the government could stimulate the economy by burying money so that people and equipment would be employed to dig it back up. This is probably the closest we’ll get to that.
I actually have this game in my garage.
As soon as I figure out where in my parents’ garage their copies of Bachelor Party, Custer’s Revenge and whatever the third one in the adult trinity was (which they have) complete with boxes and instructions we’re going to be rich as nazis.
Look at this. It’s worthless. Ten dollars from a vendor in the street. But I take it, I bury it in the sand for thirty years, it becomes priceless.
Belloq was right.
Well, good to know someone thought to make a fast buck off the stupid.
This story drives me crazy because these guys who are making a documentary about finding the fabled hole in the desert where Atari buried 700,000 copies of this game due to its embarrassing failure are tooting their own horn despite not actually confirming that it existed. Yes, they found 171 copies of the game but the truth is that they already knew they would find some cartridges because Atari told them that they had dumped a lot of Atari items at that landfill as part of a tax write off. There were other games as well as consoles buried there but 171 cartridges does not confirm that several semi-truck loads worth of E.T. games were buried there. In fact they will probably never be able to confirm it because they had long ago encased the dump site in concrete to keep people from digging it up. What it does do is allow the people who are making this documentary to charge an inordinate amount of money for a game that nobody wants. The irony is that they are charging high prices for these “found games” based on their rarity but if these 171 game cartridges confirm the existence of the over 700,000 that still exist within walking distance of where these were located then there are plenty to go around. It’s all a clever publicity stunt designed to garner interest in the “documentary” that doesn’t end up confirming anything except what everyone already knew, that in the early 80’s Atari once used this former landfill to dump some garbage.