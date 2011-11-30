You Play As A Suicide Bomber In The Next ‘Rainbow 6’ Game?

We’re taking a wild guess here and assuming Ubisoft really, really wanted to be on Fox News, as this clip opens with a banker turned into a suicide bomber, segues into the heroes blowing away a few cops, and ends with said banker chucked off a bridge to blow up into little tiny pieces.

Oh, yeah, there’s no way THAT’S going to be controversial!

This would bother us a lot less if it weren’t obviously a controversy grab to get some more sales and see if they can hit that Modern Warfare level of success, and if every self-serious tactical shooter weren’t also doing exactly the same thing.

On the other hand, chucking a banker off a bridge and blowing him up might actually play pretty well in pop culture.