Your Guide To Surviving The Delay-Ravaged 2014 Fall Gaming Season

09.11.14
gammasquaddelay1

Sony/Ubisoft/Insomniac Games/Microsoft

Ah 2014 — you once seemed so promising. This was to be the year the Xbox One/PS4 generation kicked off in earnest, but then, one after another, games promised for 2014 began to slip to 2015, until this started to feel like the year gaming forgot. Without games like Evolve, The Witcher 3 and Batman: Arkham Knight this upcoming holiday season looks pretty bleak.

But are things really that bad? 2014 may have lost some of its biggest games, but some major games have already come out this year, and a few more will arrive over the next couple months. As long as you’re willing to keep a slightly open mind, almost every big name delay can be replaced by a game that already had, or will, come out in 2014. Let’s make this holiday gaming season a merry one…

gammasquaddelay2

CD Projekt RED

The Witcher 3

The massive, gorgeous RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was one of the first major 2014 games to be delayed, and it’s still one of the hardest pills to swallow.

Replace It With…

Dragon Age: Inquisition (November 18th)

The Witcher may not be coming this year, but Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare’s next open-world fantasy RPG, thankfully is. This one promises to be the biggest, deepest and most lively Dragon Age game to date.

Lords of the Fallen (October 28th)

Lords of the Fallen has, well, fallen under the radar a bit, but it looks like it’s worthy of greater attention. Essentially a arcade-style Dark Souls with more of an emphasis on Zelda-esque exploration and simple puzzle solving, Lords of the Fallen could be the game to fill that dark, violent fantasy void left by The Witcher 3.

