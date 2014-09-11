Your Guide To Surviving The Delay-Ravaged 2014 Fall Gaming Season

Ah 2014 — you once seemed so promising. This was to be the year the Xbox One/PS4 generation kicked off in earnest, but then, one after another, games promised for 2014 began to slip to 2015, until this started to feel like the year gaming forgot. Without games like Evolve, The Witcher 3 and Batman: Arkham Knight this upcoming holiday season looks pretty bleak.
But are things really that bad? 2014 may have lost some of its biggest games, but some major games have already come out this year, and a few more will arrive over the next couple months. As long as you’re willing to keep a slightly open mind, almost every big name delay can be replaced by a game that already had, or will, come out in 2014. Let’s make this holiday gaming season a merry one…
The Witcher 3
The massive, gorgeous RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was one of the first major 2014 games to be delayed, and it’s still one of the hardest pills to swallow.
Replace It With…
Dragon Age: Inquisition (November 18th)
The Witcher may not be coming this year, but Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare’s next open-world fantasy RPG, thankfully is. This one promises to be the biggest, deepest and most lively Dragon Age game to date.
Lords of the Fallen (October 28th)
Lords of the Fallen has, well, fallen under the radar a bit, but it looks like it’s worthy of greater attention. Essentially a arcade-style Dark Souls with more of an emphasis on Zelda-esque exploration and simple puzzle solving, Lords of the Fallen could be the game to fill that dark, violent fantasy void left by The Witcher 3.
I don’t mind things being delayed. Nothing else was going to be played anyway with Smash Bros Wii U coming out
I own a Wii U and a PS4, and guess which console has the most upcoming games I’m looking forward to? That’s right, the one whose name sounds like an ambulance siren.
I’m pretty OK with the delays. Most of the replacements were pretty high on my list to begin with, so the extra room in between gives me a small chance of being done with them before the others start hitting.
As for the order, people are upset about that being delayed? For some reason I can’t see a reason for the hype there unless one is a diehard Playstation devotee, chomping at the bit for any exclusive. But, I’ve certainly been wrong before so maybe it will turn out great.
I’m not sure if The Order is going to be a classic, but without it the big holiday PS4 exclusive is Driveclub. Ugh.
People get too hung up on the whole exclusive war. That should really only be a factor if you’re buying a new system and can’t decide which one to pick. If you already own a PS4 there’s a pretty normal amount of multi-platform AAA games this holiday season. Who cares if they’re not exclusive?
Alien: Isolation. Then probably Far Cry 4. Chariot looks like it could be a fun platformer, mostly because I liked the art style of Fat Princess, but who knows if it’ll actually be out this year.
I got a ps4 close to release, realized in about a week that this was going to happen, sold it for a profit, bought a Wii U, and now I play both Marvel Ultimate Alliance games on a totally unnecessary next gen system that I didn’t even need. As you can see, I’m the rube that Gamestop has been drooling over for years. I recommend just emulating arcade games and pokemon on your phone instead of any of this. Don’t be me.
I got Wasteland 2 on the PC coming out next week, which should get me through most of the time until Bayonetta 2 comes out. Once Bayonetta 2 is out I’ll be set since Smash Bros Wii U and Captain Toad will be right around the corner, plus Project CARS on PC. My fall/winter months are stacked with games to play, I’m good to go.
I feel like the DIvision is going to mo the floor with the entirely underwhelming Destiny. I mean, it has to, right? Right?
All it has to do is have a slightly better story and not dump you on the same place in the map every time you start a mission.
I am excited for it based on the MMO-ish dynamic in Destiny, and seeing that work with a contemporary setting.
However, I’m loving Destiny, so I don’t agree with the underwhelming part of your post.
Destiny has my attention currently, and Far Cry 4 and the Master Chief Collection should keep me going through the holidays.
If not, there’s always Minecraft.
Is Destiny fun? I liked the beta a whole lot, but I’m hearing that was like 35% of the whole game, and $60 ain’t chump change.
Only if you are a chump who blasts through the campaign on normal instead of hard and doesn’t play any of the multiplayer stuff.
but yeah it’s pretty fun especially if you have friends to play with.
It’s fun, but it’s standard. Bungie can make an FPS in their sleep at this point, except when the game gets weird and turns into a hack-and-slash for a mission or something. Honestly, I’m enjoying it but it needed a lot of work, like, you know, a freaking MAPPING SYSTEM.
It’s fun. There’s virtually no story (I’m lvl 15 and I couldn’t tell you what’s going on, honestly) but it’s really fun. If you’re a fan of hoarding and looting, and customizing your character’s armor the game is pretty deep. Add to that Bungie running events all the time, and the game should have a pretty lengthy lifespan. But it’s definitely a gameplay > story game.
Still haven’t joined the current gen, but Alien: Isolation, Far Cry 4, The Division and Sunset Overdrive are making me think it might be time.
Ahhh…times like this make me incredibly happy I’m too damn busy to keep up with new games. My 5-6 game backlog makes droughts like this completely irrelevant to me. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got GTA5 and X-COM to finish.
I am saving so much money being a year behind on my game playlsit. I just picked up dishonored for $5.00.