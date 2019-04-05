‘Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Is Getting VR On The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

More than two years after its release, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still the best game on the Nintendo Switch. That’s not an indictment of the Switch’s catalog — the system has seen a number of big releases since March 2017 and it’s become an essential hub for indie games to boot.

But Zelda remains the main reason to buy a Switch, and for good reason — it’s an epic game that’s easy to get lost in. You can literally build and furnish a home, or just go around and collect crickets or even take photos of all the wildlife for hours and hours. It’s the kind of game that you can drift back to, hit the reset button on and start it all over again and sometimes enjoy it more than you did the first time.

And now you’ll be able to experience the world of Hyrule in virtual reality. On Thursday, Nintendo announced that its LABO building kit is adding a VR component, and it will arrive complete with updates to two games already out for the Nintendo Switch.