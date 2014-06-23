Watch Link Wreck Shop With His Souped-Up Fire Rod In This New ‘Hyrule Warriors’ Trailer

#Zelda #Video Games
06.23.14

The Fire Rod has been a weapon in a few Legend of Zelda games. Generally it’s something you need to solve a few puzzles, but otherwise don’t use much. Well, in Hyrule Warriors the Fire Rod is the friggin’ nuclear option — you can use it wipe out entire armies with wide variety of ridiculously over-the-top fire attacks.

Check out the Fire Rod in action below…

Man, Link sure knows how to handle his rod. I can’t wait to see him get hands on with his ice rod and sand rod.

Rod. Heh.

Via Destructoid

TOPICS#Zelda#Video Games
TAGSHyrule WarriorsThe Legend of Zeldavideo gameszelda

