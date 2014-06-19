15 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know About ‘Tomb Raider’

Tomb Raider was a groundbreaking 3D action-adventure game, and one of the first titles to star an unabashedly female character, which are totally the two things people remember most about the game. Cough. Here are a few things you might not know about the game that introduced us to the first lady of video games…
1) Tomb Raider was the creation of just six people. Tomb Raider was cutting edge stuff, but back in 1996 cutting edge didn’t necessarily require a staff of hundreds/thousands. The game was created over a period of three years (1993 – 96) by developer Core Design, which, at the time, consisted of only six guys.
Apparently one of the six guys stepped out to the washroom for this shot.
2) The game initially starred a male Indiana Jones rip-off. The initial idea that eventually bloomed into Tomb Raider was Core Design’s desire to do a 3D game where you could actually see your character. That doesn’t sound like a big deal now, but it was revolutionary at the time. Back in the mid-90s, almost all “3D” games were first-person, which allowed you fake things with scaling 2D spites ala Doom. A third-person 3D game on the other hand requires a moveable camera, which means your 3D game actually has to be 3D.
Core eventually settled on the interior of Egyptian and Aztec pyramids as the setting for their 3D game, because it would allow them to break the environment up into a series of small rooms and corridors. Once the setting was in place, it was time to design a lead character, and who better to traipse around Egyptian tombs than Indiana Jones? And thus Tomb Raider, a series that made its name on its iconic female protagonist, initially starred a muscled-up, handlebar moustache-sporting version of Harrison Ford.
Lara should really get her mustache back in the next game.
3) Lara Croft began life as spicy Latina, Laura Cruz. Lara Croft’s creator Toby Gard has joked it became obvious Tomb Raider needed a female protagonist when he realized third-person games involve a lot of staring at the main character’s butt, so to keep him sane through the long hours, he should probably make that butt a lady’s butt. In reality, Core was probably worried Lucasfilm would sue over their obvious Indiana Jones rip-off, and so they needed a new character that definitely wouldn’t be confused with Harrison Ford. A change of gender was the easiest way to do that.
They didn’t land on a winning female character right away though. Early on Lara was supposed to be a bit of a sociopath, who wasn’t shy about killing, had more of a beefy frame and sported short hair and military-themed outfits. Eventually this direction was abandoned because Lara looked too “Nazi-like”. For a while proto-Lara was a flowy fabrics and cargo pants-wearing imitation of 90s Euro-rapper Neneh Cherry.
Eventually Core landed on a design that mostly resembles the Lara we know — long braided hair, tight-top and hiking boots. The only big difference was that this wasn’t Lara Croft, it was Laura Cruz, sassy South American.
Sorry to tease you with what could have been ass-men.
4) There’s an actual Lara Croft living somewhere in Derby, England. The final step in Lara’s evolution came when Eidos Interactive purchased Core’s parent company in 1996. Eidos wanted to give the game more British appeal, so Laura Cruz was out. So, how did they pick Lara’s new British name? The guys at Core, which was located in Derby, England, grabbed a phone book and started looking for names that sounded like Laura Cruz. They landed on Lara Croft and suddenly some random Derbyite had a very famous name.
5) Lara is made of only 540 polygons. In 2013 the same character is made of more than 40,000 polys.
540 very pointy polygons.
Ummmm. I count six.
Well, my eyes must be bad, because I only see five.
The bald guy in the back has another guy leaning to his right.
Maaaybe — but you can see the edge of the window through this sixth man’s head. Gasp! Fact #16 — a ghost worked on Tomb Raider!
Fighting that T-Rex is one of my most vivid gaming memories. I think what really helped it stick out was there was no bullshit cutscene to show you “Wuh oh, here comes a T-Rex!” You’re just blasting raptors in a big open area and BAM, here that mother comes, roaring around the corner.
I would take an anniversary edition for Tomb Raider 2 as well. Playing the original with updated graphics and gameplay was a great idea. I have so many great gaming memories from both of those first two games.
I actually played the first Tomb Raider on Saturn. I was a Sega kid, from Master System to Genesis to Saturn to Dreamcast. I did not have a Playstation until I bought a PS2 with my roommate after college so we could play GTA: San Andreas.
That T-Rex shit me up the first time I saw it. Was not expecting it at all.
Tomb Raider was one of the first games I beat all the way through, way back when I was a wee lad. I had to do it on easy, but I remember watching my dad play on hard and using his tactics to get through the tougher parts.
I liked the Anniversary/Legend/Underworld trilogy, and the reboot is just superb. Hopefully Rise of the Tomb Raider (I like the title, its got a sweet cult movie vibe to it) will be able to bridge the gap between the excellence of the new series and the nostalgia I have of the old.
Glad I’m not alone with the T Rex PTSD. When I first saw that thing it scared me so bad I ducked away. And took my eyes off of the screen until I died.
I couldn’t finish Tomb Raider as a tiny nerd back when it came out. Going back to it as an adult, I’m still pretty convinced it was the horrible 90s TPS controls (granted, good for the time) and not me.
I really liked the recent reboot but hopefully the sequel will have more exploration and tomb raiding and less generic cover based mass murder.
Early on Lara was supposed to be a bit of a sociopath, who wasn’t shy about killing,
So, exactly the same as the Lara in Torture Porn Raider, aka the Tomb Raider reboot.
Step 1: Traumatic killing sequence
Step 2: Murder 600 more Russian cultists
Step 3: Include 3 or 4 optional, laughably easy tombs that take all of 30 seconds to explore
Step 4: ???
Step 5: “Tomb Raider” game
This might seem dumb but– It won’t let me access more than 5 facts..? I don’t see any arrows or any button that will take me to another page or let me see more facts.. Uhhh