5 Forgotten, Yet Fantastic Nintendo Games To Play In Honor Of The Game Boy’s 25th Anniversary

The Game Boy certainly had its mega hits like Super Mario Land, Tetris and Pokemon, but Nintendo also published a lot of under-the-radar games for the system. Games that are only faintly remembered today. Well, today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the original brick-sized Game Boy, so let’s unearth of few of Nintendo’s forgotten small-screen classics…
Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters
Kid Icarus has always been the red-headed stepchild of Nintendo franchises, and for good reason — the original NES Kid Icarus just wasn’t very good. It was clunky, confusing and more frustrating than fun.
Well, did you know Nintendo gave Kid Icarus another try on the Game Boy? Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters is a successful shot at redemption — the controls are tighter, the levels are more open and better structured and the insane backwards difficulty curve of the original game has been fixed. That said, despite all the changes the game still has that unique Kid Icarus feel. If you’ve ever been curious about the Kid Icarus franchise I would recommend skipping the original and going straight for the Game Boy sequel.
As soon as I saw the headline, I thought “Kid Icarus” – that game was so well done for that platform.
Also Bo Jackson Football / Baseball – which was two games in one! Both Shitty!
I forgot about Bo Jackson Football/Baseball. My buddy who lived in the house behind me had it and I had World Series Baseball on the Game Gear. I won that exchange.
Penguin Wars!
Kirby’s Dreamland.
Such an obscure game.
Thank God someone else knows about Wario Blast and Donkey Kong on the Game Boy. They were fantastic games and got me through many a flight to Japan as a kid.
Donkey Kong on GameBoy might be my second favorite after Link’s Awakening. I don’t know if it was really forgotten; I seem to remember some hype when it came out. But good on ya anyway for mentioning it. It’s awesome and addictive.
There was this little game called Pokemon Blue on the Gameboy. Not many people have heard of it. Completely changed my life though.
Poke…mon? What’s that mean? I can see why it flopped.
Kwirk. Hours and hours of Kwirk.
You’ve out obscured me — never heard of that one, but I absolutely would have bought it if I had seen it back in the day. It’s box art is amazing.
Donkey Kong was great. Playing it on Super Gameboy gave me a special border and a unique color pallet!
My little brother bought his Game Boy in 1993, second hand. Still works just fine, even though it’s been dropped repeatedly, rained on, fallen on, and probably used to beat a hobo to death at least once.
It took 15 years, but I eventually managed a flawless run on Donkey Kong Country.
Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins. A solid second place (after SMW, natch) in the list of ‘Best Early Mario Games’, and yet nobody seems to have heard of it.
Tom and Jerry: Frantic Antics was another favourite as a kid, even though I never got past the level inside the house with the skateboarding dog.
And Samurai Shodown, which I traded my friend for his MMPR: The Movie, and regretted forever. MMPR: TM was a good game, but Shodown was much better.
That was the first and for a long time only game I bought on my 3DS. I loved 6 Golden Coins as a kid and when I saw it available for download I scooped it up immediately. The bunny ears were a great power… I hope they come back in a future 3D world game
AH man I am remembering Tom and Jerry myself.
Duck Tales was great!
Star Trek 25th Anniversary and Star Trek the Next Generation were two of my favorites. Also RoboCop 2 and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Game Boy Adventure. I played a lot of licensed games. ha ha.
Snow Bros was great on NES and game boy!