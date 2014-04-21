5 Forgotten, Yet Fantastic Nintendo Games To Play In Honor Of The Game Boy’s 25th Anniversary

Fancy yourself a Nintendo fanatic? Think you know everything about every game they’ve ever published? Well, I wager even your knowledge might get a little fuzzy once you tackle Nintendo’s Game Boy catalogue.

The Game Boy certainly had its mega hits like Super Mario Land, Tetris and Pokemon, but Nintendo also published a lot of under-the-radar games for the system. Games that are only faintly remembered today. Well, today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the original brick-sized Game Boy, so let’s unearth of few of Nintendo’s forgotten small-screen classics…

Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters

Kid Icarus has always been the red-headed stepchild of Nintendo franchises, and for good reason — the original NES Kid Icarus just wasn’t very good. It was clunky, confusing and more frustrating than fun.

Well, did you know Nintendo gave Kid Icarus another try on the Game Boy? Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters is a successful shot at redemption — the controls are tighter, the levels are more open and better structured and the insane backwards difficulty curve of the original game has been fixed. That said, despite all the changes the game still has that unique Kid Icarus feel. If you’ve ever been curious about the Kid Icarus franchise I would recommend skipping the original and going straight for the Game Boy sequel.