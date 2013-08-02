A Compendium of Cool Comics Cosplay: August 2nd

It’s time once again for our Friday comics cosplay feature, casting the spotlight on the best comics related costumery from the cosplay community.  As always, we’re focusing on those cosplayers who we think deserve special recognition for their hard work creating the best costumes, whatever their budget, and also the work of those  photographers who capture them for posterity.

This week we’re featuring some awesome cosplay of The Riddler, Batman, Toad, Big Barda, Viper, Grifter, Squirrel Girl, Guy Gardner, Supergirl, Ant-man, Wonder Girl and Captain America.

Gamma Squad is committed to giving a voice to the cosplay community that thrives in communities like our friends at TheSuperheroCostumingForum.com. Each week we aim to spotlight our favorite costumes and, in addition, we also host a regular cosplay contest, with the results forming a special theme week. We invite all cosplayers, costumers and photographers to submit pictures of their work that relates to the theme (or any cosplay in general!) to our Flickr group to be considered. We’ll then pick our top choices and post them on Gamma Squad for the adoration of all.

Our current theme is:

  • Super Sidekicks!

For now, enjoy this week’s selection.

 Batman and The Riddler as photographed by Anna Fischer. Source: Flickr

 Janitor Toad as cosplayed by Angelophile. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

 Big Barda cosplayer at SDCC 2013. Photo by Ricky Brigante. Source: Flickr

 Viper cosplayer at SDCC 2013. Photo by Howie Muzika. Source: Flickr

 Grifter by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

 Squirrel Girl cosplay by Galacticat. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Supergirl and Guy Gardner. Submitted by Kemal_Unverdi via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

 Ant-Man at Awesome Con DC as photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

 Aigue-Marine as Wonder Girl. Photo by Carlos Adama. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

 When you gotta go, you gotta go by Brian Sikoff. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

