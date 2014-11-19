A Very Dedicated Fan Recreated All Of ‘Final Fantasy VII’ In ‘LittleBigPlanet’

It’s easy to forget just what a versatile game-creation tool LittleBigPlanet really is, so here’s a potent reminder – somebody has gone and recreated the entirety of Final Fantasy VII in LittleBigPlanet 2. This was the crazy project of LBP master Jamie Colliver, who stared painstakingly remaking every Final Fantasy VII cutscene, mission, side mission and mechanic nearly three-years ago. As of two-years ago he had the storyline bits finished. The project is now complete and fully playable.

Obviously we can’t show you all of Jamie’s work, since that would take hours, but here’s the LittleBigPlanet version of Final Fantasy VII’s iconic opening cutscene and first mission…

If you want to play LittleBigFinalFantasy you can do so in LittleBigPlanet 2 or the recently released LittleBigPlanet 3.

