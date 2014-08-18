Please Enjoy The ‘Super Mario World’ Theme Song If Yoshi Told The Truth About Mario

.

Today in “Songs You Didn’t Know Had Lyrics” is the theme from Super Mario World for the SNES. Did you know the fascinating fact that Super Mario World‘s theme originally had lyrics sung by none other than T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas, AKA Yoshi? It’s completely true and totally not something made up for the sake of jokes at Nintendo’s expense.

The video comes from Animation Domination High Definition (ADHD), who are usually disturbing us with “Scientifically Accurate” cartoons about Sonic the Hedgehog, the Cheerios bee, Spongebob Squarepants, Pokémon, ThunderCats, Ninja Turtles, Spider-Man, and Ducktales.

On another note, I forgot how happy it makes me to hear this little chiptune. How can anybody be upset when listening to the Super Mario World theme? Well, anybody other than Yoshi when this happens.

No wonder Yoshi finally snapped.

Via The Awesomer and Tastefully Offensive