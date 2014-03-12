'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Beat Up Some 'Yes Men' Last Night

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. finally does what we’ve wanted it to do all along, bring in the second tier, as Lady Sif shows up to trash Midgard while searching for Lorelei. And, if the episode was perhaps not brilliant, it moved too fast and had too much action for us to care.
The episode picks up from last week’s cold ending, with Lorelei recruiting a knock-off SAMCRO and the good Lady Sif out to drag her passive-aggressive derriere back to jail. Once the show establishes that Lorelei can apparently only seduce men, it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen on a show with three guys in the cast.
The guy who pulls the short straw is also obvious: Ward. But, in a nice touch, the show acknowledges Ward’s previous run-in with the big Viking rage stick, which it made a big deal of before summarily dropping, and Elena Satine actually does quite an effective job of showing Lorelei has something of a thing for Ward. It also gives Brett Dalton something to do other than look stern for once. His deadpan statement that he knows he’s up the creek is oddly hilarious.
The connective tissue running between these plot points? Beatings, and lots of ’em. You’ve got Sif beating up said motorcycle club, Lorelei beating up pretty much everybody, Sif beating up Lorelei, and Ward getting beaten up by May. Everybody goes flying absurdly far and/or bounces off something when hit by an Asgardian, which makes it all the more entertaining. Really, if this show had this much action every episode, we’d be noticing the plot holes a lot less.
The show ends on a genuinely surprising note: May is a mole for someone, presumably Nick Fury. And the next episode promises more Deathlok, although we might not see it for another few weeks; the show’s only got seven episodes left this season, and presumably will be saving four of those for May. Next week, there’s going to be a special about the Marvel movies, so that will probably bump up the ratings.
Some more thoughts:
- Coulson’s behavior is pretty out of proportion to the problem. Yeah, he pumped Skye full of alien healing juice, but he’s acting like he gave her space AIDS. Sure, maybe he did, but Skye has a point in that she’d rather have space AIDS than a gunshot wound.
- Why this show thinks Clark Gregg is best utilized being a jerk to the rest of the cast is utterly beyond me. Poor Simmons.
- Fitz getting decked was as funny as it was inevitable.
- Jaimie Alexander got more to do in this episode than she did in two hit movies.
Any thoughts? Let us know in the comments.
Alexander just has presence. I get her character is a bit stilted in her delivery but she just pulls off the Asgardian bit so well. That she isnt going to be playing Wonder Woman is a huge loss. (I know she probably cant Marvel/DC double dip but man what a miss.)
She is quite good. And she does manage to sell the dialogue, which is pretty hard.
I’m amused that this one episode did more to sell the idea “All Asgardians in the MCU have enhanced strength” than 2 Thor movies managed.
is that because in the Thor movies Asgardians weren’t wailing on humans
Also, movies don’t show anyone but Thor, say, casually kicking a large vehicle across the road.
I found it highly entertaining that lady sif would use her itty bitty shield to block bullets.
I sort of thought they established that bullets wouldn’t hurt asgardians
Well a shotgun blast didn’t seem to faze her much, but it did damage her Asgardian tech necklace
So asgardians and their shields are impervious to bullets, but a shotgun will destroy a superdense necklace thing.
I would say more likely Asgardians and their tech are highly resistant to bullets but direct enough hits can damage them. So it would be worthwhile to use the shield to block shots, and then when she gets caught off guard, her armor soaks up most of the damage and she’s just rugged enough to not really react to the minor pain, but the necklace also took enough of a hit to need a quick repair job.
Yeah, in theory a car can “resist” a sledgehammer but you hit it hard enough or hit it enough times, you’re going to break something.
I doubt bullets would even tickle her but so far Sif has never met human weapons. She doesn’t know their level of power so taking the safe way is the logical way a smart warrior like her would act
Going by the shield’s construction, I kept expecting it to grow.
I actually thought the acting and dialogue in this episode was some of the best yet. There were legitimately funny lines that didn’t cross over into the “going on too long” territory, and they were varied and seemed appropriate enough for the characters. Think it’s a big improvement over where we were to start the season, and hopefully it continues to get better.
I’ve seen this thrown around the internet as well, but you have to admit AoS has achieved some kind of MODERATE success in the fact that, during their biggest cross-over episode with the entire MCU, they have audience members wanting to know more about things concerning the cast and what has only happened thus far in the show … The alien’s origin, more about the Guest House, further details on Coulson’s resurrection, Skye’s 084 origin, who May is spying for, etc. That has to be considered a minor win for the series.
Sure, I think this was actually a good demonstration of the series’ potential, of what it COULD be. I think this show is starting to come into focus a bit; I’ll be curious to see what happens in the Cap crossover episode.
Oh, also, first mention of the “Kree” in the MCU, so that counts for something.
Gotta be a Kree, right? Sif mentioning that none of the races she rattled off had visited Earth got me thinking too.
After a slow start, this show has really started to fit nicely into the MCU. The individual episodes can be lacking, but as a whole the pieces are really starting to fit together.
Yeah, I don’t know if the blue alien is a Kree yet or not. I’m inclined to believe Sif, where she said they hadn’t visited Earth, but who knows. Maybe she’s lying. Outside of typical Reddit theories on the blue alien, no idea what else it would be though.
Maybe its our in for Captain Marvel in the MCU, I’m fairly sure they’re going to skip over Mar-Vel entirely and go directly into Carol Danvers as Cap. Marvel which sucks a bit but it’ll save a whole lot of time.
Or she just isn’t aware of the Kree coming to Earth. It’s not like the Kree aren’t notable for sneaking around.
That said it seems kind of unlikely they’d debut a major alien race on this show, considering their hesitation to include, well, ANYTHING on the show.
I made a similar comment when Purple brought up Sif saying no Kree had been to Earth elsewhere. A single Kree could easily sneak past Heimdall, let alone be unknown to Sif.
Makes me hopeful that one Ms. Danvers will be making an appearance soon.
They pretty much all but confirmed the Alien was Kree last night. Sif name dropped them harder then the rest.
There is a race of blue people already on Earth: The Atlanteans.
@The Mutt that would be a sneaky way to introduce Namor and/or other Atlanteans.
I still think it looked like a Frost giant…i guess smaller in proportion but it seems most connects to film they make so far are with the Thor films so it would make sense to me anyways.
Its coloration was distinctly lighter than any frost giant, and it lacked the facial ridges they displayed in Thor.
Universal still owns the rights to Namor so I doubt its Atlantieans
Am I the only one wishing for a Tales of Asgard series starring Sif and the Warrior Three set a few hundred years ago? It would be so awesome. Because Jaimie really nailed this episode hardcore. It would have been even better if they had ditched Ward and concentrating entirely on Sif
Also today is Jaimie Alexander”s birthday so cheers to that! May she keep being so awesome!
I’d watch it
Marvel: “Hey Joss, you mind running that Coulson TV show you kinda mentioned when drunk?”
Joss Whedon: “Naw… I’m busy or somethin, my brother Jud will take care of it.”
Marvel: “Isn’t his name Jeb?”
Joss Whedon: “Whatever.”
Every time I picture Joss’s brother running this show I see Ralph Wiggum with a crayon stuck up his nose.
“Look Joss Im helping!”
Probably the most enjoyable episode of the show to date. Seems like incorporating fast-paced action scenes with familiar Marvel characters is a better formula than a CSI procedural featuring a team of mostly unlikeable shield agents.
Also – my guess on the alien source of Coulson and Skye’s healing was originally Frost Giant given the Askgardians showing up at the end of the episode, but since they’ve moved on without delving into it, other than to point out that ‘Kree’ are blue…. I’m completely in the Kree camp.
I was pretty sure just based on its appearance that it was not a Frost Giant. Kree certainly seems like the most likely contender
Yeah, just through physical comparison, that wasn’t a Frost Giant.
And Sif DID say Kree’s had not yet visited Earth … So unless she’s lying or was kept in the dark, they’re off the table too.
I don’t think Sif personally not knowing of a Kree having been to Earth should be seen as anything. Why would any individual Asgardian happen to know if a *single* member of an alien race had been to Earth? She’s not Heimdall constantly monitoring the 9 Realms, and even Heimdall could easily miss 1 individual.
@Corey That’s true, I just don’t think the writers of this show are clever enough to use an out or misdirection like that, unfortunately!
@Purple I think you’re simultaneously reading too much into a single comment and giving the writers too little credit
Seems the consensus is not frost giant so I’m certain its Kree then. Not inconceivable to think that Siff either didn’t know or was withholding deliberately.
Agents of Shield is pretty much a 22 hour advertisement for other marvel properties so you know they will be working in Guardians – the Kree angle makes sense from that standpoint.
At first I assumed Chitauri but with this new evidence, I’m sliding over towards Kree.
Marvel has said that they wanted to bring in the Inhumans at some point and that would be pretty weird if the Kree had no involvement so I’m going with her not being aware the Kree had been to Earth before.
No way was Chitauri a possibility. The face is anatomically totally different from what we saw in Avengers.
Compare and contrast:
Chitauri: [img1.wikia.nocookie.net]
Alien from AOS:
[images.moviepilot-cdn.com]
I’m leaning toward Kree myself.
I have some thoughts:
-Love that it looks like they’ll be using non-lethal weapons from now on. It’s a little jarring to see the good guys killing everybody they see when they have already established the knock-out guns.
-SHIELD is still pretty stupid. They know what Lorelei can do, and still they send Sif + a strike team made up exclusively of men after her.
-I’ve been posting this all over, so why not here? You know how sometimes you read a big comics event or crossover, and you like it, but then there’s a tie-in with a book about a character you don’t particularly care about, or by a writer you kind of don’t like, but you read it anyway because you think you might miss something? That’s where I’ve been with this show, although this episode was much better.
That is a superb analogy, actually.
The show got me to watch the second Thor film, idk what it is with me and dated dialects but its rough.
Overall I thought this was a good episode, I thought the ending was a little stilted though. I think it should have been a 2 part episode, I would have liked to see her plan progress a little more. I saw there were like 10 minutes left in the episode I figured it was either going to be a cliffhanger/2 part, but nope, they fight for 2 minutes and she slaps the necklace on, a little disappointing in that light, but like I said, overall a good episode.
Big question they refereed to London as already happening… Than why were they wondering if Thor was visiting? How does SHIELD not know Thor is still on Earth?
I don’t think the idea from Thor 2 is that Thor is “still on” Earth, but that he’s more frequently Bifrosting in.
I think it’s really cool that will get her official 50th Birthday this week while Jaimie has her 30thBirthday today! [d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net]
Opps wrong link [24.media.tumblr.com]
Overall, this was the best episode thus far. Sif is exactly the type and level of hero that the show can use, and Coulson is better when he’s got a bit of that dickish attitude/edge to him.
I gotta admit, I stopped watching AoS after like 3 episodes, and stopped caring. However, I am infatuated with Jaimie Alexander, so there’s that. She’s an incredibly gorgeous woman….
Is it worth watching?
She does some violence, and some of her scenes with Lorelei had me in a happy reverie. So there’s that.
Was it just me, or did the lady playing Lorelei have no idea how to swing a sword?
Ms. Satine seems lovely and actually acquitted herself well as an actress, but yeah, either they gave her an afternoon’s worth of fight training, or they handed her a prop she wasn’t used to.
Phillip, Son of Coulson had me laughing.
Did anyone else pick up on / get excited by the fact that “Odin” wanted Lorelei back alive?
I mentioned this to my wife straight away.
Yes, this, I completely didn’t even think about the fact that Odin/Loki was asking for her back alive until a friend pointed it out. Made the episode even better and makes me more excited for the series going forward.