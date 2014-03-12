Amazing? Gross? Both? Somebody's Selling Sarlacc Pit Toilet Decals.

#Boba Fett #Star Wars
03.12.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Okay, let’s get personal for a minute here — when dropping a good satisfying deuce, have you ever thought to yourself, “Man, I wish my turds were being consumed by an alien sand squid living in my toilet”?

Hey, don’t give me that look! It’s not just me — Robbie Rane is with me!

See, he’s the creator of the Sarlacc Toilet, a set of decals you can stick to the inside of your toilet bowl so you can imagine your poops are little Wilhelm screaming Boba Fetts, plunging to their doom…

I dunno, on second thought I might not be comfortable with alien tentacles being so close to my ass, but if you’re brave/never want to bring a girl home, you might be able to buy the Sarlacc Toilet right here.

via Gizmondo

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boba Fett#Star Wars
TAGSboba fettPOOPStar WarsThe sarlacc pit

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP