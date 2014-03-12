Amazing? Gross? Both? Somebody's Selling Sarlacc Pit Toilet Decals.

Okay, let’s get personal for a minute here — when dropping a good satisfying deuce, have you ever thought to yourself, “Man, I wish my turds were being consumed by an alien sand squid living in my toilet”?

Hey, don’t give me that look! It’s not just me — Robbie Rane is with me!

See, he’s the creator of the Sarlacc Toilet, a set of decals you can stick to the inside of your toilet bowl so you can imagine your poops are little Wilhelm screaming Boba Fetts, plunging to their doom…

I dunno, on second thought I might not be comfortable with alien tentacles being so close to my ass, but if you’re brave/never want to bring a girl home, you might be able to buy the Sarlacc Toilet right here.

via Gizmondo