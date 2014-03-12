Amazing? Gross? Both? Somebody's Selling Sarlacc Pit Toilet Decals.

Okay, let’s get personal for a minute here — when dropping a good satisfying deuce, have you ever thought to yourself, “Man, I wish my turds were being consumed by an alien sand squid living in my toilet”?
Hey, don’t give me that look! It’s not just me — Robbie Rane is with me!
See, he’s the creator of the Sarlacc Toilet, a set of decals you can stick to the inside of your toilet bowl so you can imagine your poops are little Wilhelm screaming Boba Fetts, plunging to their doom…
I dunno, on second thought I might not be comfortable with alien tentacles being so close to my ass, but if you’re brave/never want to bring a girl home, you might be able to buy the Sarlacc Toilet right here.
via Gizmondo
Kudos on leaving out the Little Shop of Horrors appendage added in the Special Edition.
It’s never too late for George Lucas to add it later. It’s probably in his contract to do so 10 years after JJ Abrams Episodes come out.
That might actually make defecating on it more enjoyable.