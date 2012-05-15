Are They Really Working on a "Millennium" Movie?

Senior Contributor
05.15.12 2 Comments

You know what makes you feel old? Reading about a TV show you used to watch and realizing that it’s a decade old.

“Millenium”, for those unfamiliar, was Chris Carter venting all the weirdness “The X-Files” couldn’t carry onto a show about hunting serial killers that turned into this weird apocalyptic/Biblical drama. It wasn’t always good, but it was always unique.

And Lance Henriksen seems to be convinced that a “Millenium” movie is only a matter of time. Or at least it is if Lance Henriksen has a say in it.

“When you trap a guy like Frank Black, who has that kind of imagination and you put him in a world like Bulgaria where everything is in Cyrillic and he can’t communicate actively with a lot of people, he has to do it in another way. I’ve thought of how it could be done. You just keep moving the pressure in on him about this kind of terrorist stuff. A terrorist plot. The pressure keeps building and building and building until you realize that that pressure gave him all the answers he needed. You would be gasping for air to wonder what is going to happen to this guy.”

We’d like to be snarky about this, except we live in a world where “Van Helsing” is getting a reboot and “Battleship” opens in a few days. So, really, a “Millennium” movie is not the worst idea.

Around The Web

TAGSgotta admit we'd go see this onemillenniumMovies

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP