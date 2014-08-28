‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ Is Not Nearly As Delayed As It Should Be

First of all, I’m going to half-gloat because I totally called this delay. There was no way Assassin’s Creed: Unity was going to make its October 28th release date. And I was right, just not about it being delayed to 2015. Which, according to its own delay announcement, it really should be.

Ubisoft has a long apology/justification for moving it November 11th, longer than it really should be for a two week delay since this isn’t exactly an AIDS cure we’re talking about. But buried in it is probably the most revealing sentence:

That’s why the team will continue to toil even beyond the ship date – right up to actual release – building a Day 1 patch that offers even more improvements to Unity.

How about you guys just sit down, work through all these mistakes, and fix the game instead of trying to hit an artificial target? We’d prefer that, thanks.

Really not helping matters is the fact that Assassin’s Creed: Unity and the far more interesting Assassin’s Creed: Rogue are now coming out on the same day. It was fairly clear Ubisoft wanted to avoid that, not least because it means gamers can compare the two and decide which has deeper and more developed gameplay, by which I mean which has more boats. So it’ll be interesting to see how these two sell, especially for the gamers who can only afford the one.