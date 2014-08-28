‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ Is Not Nearly As Delayed As It Should Be

#Assassin's Creed #Video Games
Senior Contributor
08.28.14 5 Comments

First of all, I’m going to half-gloat because I totally called this delay. There was no way Assassin’s Creed: Unity was going to make its October 28th release date. And I was right, just not about it being delayed to 2015. Which, according to its own delay announcement, it really should be.

Ubisoft has a long apology/justification for moving it November 11th, longer than it really should be for a two week delay since this isn’t exactly an AIDS cure we’re talking about. But buried in it is probably the most revealing sentence:

That’s why the team will continue to toil even beyond the ship date – right up to actual release – building a Day 1 patch that offers even more improvements to Unity.

How about you guys just sit down, work through all these mistakes, and fix the game instead of trying to hit an artificial target? We’d prefer that, thanks.

Really not helping matters is the fact that Assassin’s Creed: Unity and the far more interesting Assassin’s Creed: Rogue are now coming out on the same day. It was fairly clear Ubisoft wanted to avoid that, not least because it means gamers can compare the two and decide which has deeper and more developed gameplay, by which I mean which has more boats. So it’ll be interesting to see how these two sell, especially for the gamers who can only afford the one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Assassin's Creed#Video Games
TAGSassassin's creedAssassin's Creed Unitydelaysthe delay curseUBISOFTvideo games

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP