‘Assassin’s Creed Unity’ Trailer Details Murder Mysteries, Heists And Paris Cafés

The characters and story of Assassin’s Creed Unity look, well, a bit dull, but hey, since when was AC about the characters? The game also boasts a large, open-world version of Paris, and it at least looks somewhat interesting. Aside from the usual running from guards and tall thing-climbing, this new Assassin’s Creed will let you solve murder mysteries, go on multiplayer heists and hang out and have a coffee.

You can take a tour of Paris below…

That was definitely the most interesting this game has looked to date. I’m still not entirely sold on Assassin’s Creed Unity, but at least the sidequests will probably be good.

Via Entertainment Buddha

