This Awesome Dad Built An 'Aliens' Power Loader Costume For His Baby Girl

“Get away from her, you doodyface!”
Carsten Riewe built this costume based on the “Caterpillar P5000 Power Loader” from that awesome fight scene in James Cameron’s Aliens. He and his one-year-old daughter wore the Power Loader costume to the Karneval Parade in his hometown in Germany last month.
Riewe says it took him 100 hours to finish the baby Power Loader costume. He powered its lights with a 12V battery in the backpack. That backpack also holds a Bluetooth boombox to play machine sound effects or MC Hammer songs because why not? You can’t touch this, you b*tch.
Via TDW Geeks
This costume could only be made better by having other neighborhood kids dress up as the most adorable Colonial Marine squad ever.
Wellllll let’s be honest, he made that for himself.
But you know he tried to sell it to his wife that way. “It’s for little Herman, he really demands accurate scale and authenticity from his toys.”
Pretty dope. But then again, that’s 100 hours spent not parenting.