This Awesome Dad Built An 'Aliens' Power Loader Costume For His Baby Girl

#DIY #Aliens #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
03.10.14 4 Comments

“Get away from her, you doodyface!”

Carsten Riewe built this costume based on the “Caterpillar P5000 Power Loader” from that awesome fight scene in James Cameron’s Aliens. He and his one-year-old daughter wore the Power Loader costume to the Karneval Parade in his hometown in Germany last month.

Riewe says it took him 100 hours to finish the baby Power Loader costume. He powered its lights with a 12V battery in the backpack. That backpack also holds a Bluetooth boombox to play machine sound effects or MC Hammer songs because why not? You can’t touch this, you b*tch.

Via TDW Geeks

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIY#Aliens#Cosplay
TAGSAliensBUILDSCARSTEN RIEWECOSPLAYCOSTUMESCuteDIYGERMANYpower loader

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP