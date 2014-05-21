‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ Debuts A Beautiful Gameplay Trailer

Batman: Arkham Knight will be Rocksteady’s final entry in the series they’ve pioneered. And they’re going out with a bang, if this trailer is any indication.
This “gameplay trailer” is really more about showing off how much prettier the graphics are in this latest entry, and also some of the fun you can have with the Batmobile, which looks like a mix of the 1989 version and the Tumbler. See for yourself:
We’re just going to be doing this pretty much constantly:
Is it just us, or is Two-Face there particularly gross with fancier graphics? There’s plenty of interest here: We see what appears to be the Scarecrow giving a shout-out to Nightmare On Elm Street, and what’s definitely Oracle, Penguin, and Jim Gordon. Also, that’s definitely not Alfred talking to Batman.
Of particular interest is the Arkham Knight, a gun-packing Batman analogue that Rocksteady claims is an entirely new character, and who also has apparently been hiring; the trailer mostly consists of Batman beating up mooks dressed like the guy. Considering the overwhelming theme of fear and the tendency of these games to mess with Batman’s head, we’re betting that there’s a bit more to him than just some dude in a suit.
Batman: Arkham Knight arrives October 14th. Breathless speculation about the game actually starts now, in the comments.
I mean, it clearly should be Jason Todd, but considering they haven’t had him in previous games it’s doubtful. So the remaining choices would be Hush, his ‘brother’ from the Court of the Owls thing, or – and this is probably the most likely – Joker again. I mean, in these games the answer is always Joker… or Crazy Quilt. Still holding out hope for Crazy Quilt.
Kite Man, maybe?
@esopillar34 now you’re just being ridiculous
The Calculator
Pffft. It’s obviously the Ten-Eyed Man.
I call B.S.
Clearly it’s Man-Face.
None of the above. It should be Man-Boy.
Bummer that this is next gen only.
Like Call of Duty trailers, I call shenanigans. This is what the cut scenes look like. I think I saw about 10 seconds of actual gameplay there. You know, where you’re swinging fists at walls randomly because you forgot how to grab something or when you bump into people who don’t notice you’re Batman.
Exactly, since when can you just call something a gameplay trailer and have 99% cutscenes
I think graphics are getting to the point where gameplay and cutscenes are exactly alike.
I was hoping that the main bad guys were the Court of Owls and Talon, but if the Arkham Knight is its own character, I assume it’s Hush.
Coming around the time I hope to move up to next gen. Yay, I hope?
I don’t think this will top Arkham City’s fanservicey glory, and the people who claim Arkham Asylum is still the best (also known as “fools”) probably aren’t going to be much more satisfied by this than they were by City.
I think it’s cool that the chest armor “breathes” so as to allow both protection and mobility.
Welp, looks like I’m buying a PS4
I can’t wait to see how the Joker gets thrown into this as the true mastermind villain behind it all. Because Lord knows you can’t have a Batman movie or game without it somehow being the Joker all along.
Nice Iron Man armor Bruce. Good to see you are finally spending those billions on something other than batarangs and shark repellent.