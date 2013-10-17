Batman Gets All Misty In These New ‘Batman: Arkham Origins’ TV Spots

You don’t generally associate Batman with getting all nostalgic, but apparently getting decked will do that to you. At least if these new spots for Batman: Arkham Origins are to be believed.
The first one is a little Polar Express at first. But once the concept becomes clear, it’s actually pretty neat:
There’s only so many different ways to cover this ground, so that’s actually pretty interesting. Especially the Bat-beating; it’s hard to land a shot on Batman. The second is a bit more… lighthearted:
Apparently Batman will stuff you through a car door if you tick him off. Which seems more or less in line with the overarching theme of Bats being a slightly more… hostile version of himself.
We’ll have all the fun come October 25th, a rare Friday release date for a video game but one that’s starting to become a theme among DC games. Until then, let’s speculate wildly about the eighth assassin; me, I think it’s Zebraman’s time to shine!
I’m throwing Tommy Monagham’s name out. Go get ’em Hitman!
So the kid from the game “Bully” grew up to be Batman?
Also it will be kind of weird having to fight a new class of bad guy feeders (the martial artists) and have new weapons/gadgets when this is supposed to pre date the 1st 2 games.
I’m curious as to how they get around that. The martial artists they explain with Batman’s inexperience; he’s not as good a fighter so they can counter his counters.
Great spot, though I initially believed Bruce Wayne was supposed to resemble a more brick-jawed Don Draper instead of the uncanny valley inhabitant kid from Polar Express.
The most unnerving part about that movie is when you see the North Pole rally and realize Bob Zemeckis designed it to be uncomfortably close to the rally scenes from “Triumph Of The Will.”
To throw it out there.
Both Arkham Asylum’s and Arkham City’s GOTY editions are now fully divorced from GfWL and pure Steam products now and on sale for 75% off this weekend.