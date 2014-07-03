First Look At Superman In ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (UPDATED)

Do you think you already saw Henry Cavill as Superman in Man Of Steel? Yeah, well you haven’t seen Henry Cavill as Superman until you’ve seen Henry Cavill as Superman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice! (Man, that title, jeez.)

Oooo, he’s in the rain, looking all serious. As USA Today writes, “The debuting heroes Superman meets will affect his perspective on Earth and on the ones he loves, and Snyder feels his convictions will be drawn into question as well.” Consider these stakes RAISED.

Director Zack Snyder also explained to USA Today why the movie’s called Batman V Superman.

He explains that having the “v” instead of “vs.” is a way “to keep it from being a straight ‘versus’ movie, even in the most subtle way.”

Uh . . . okay? But who wins custody of Robin?

Anyway, I poke fun because it’s already becoming apparent these official promo photos are going to be sticking to the desaturated serious tone already seen in the first picture of the Batmobile and the first picture of sad Batman (which sparked a meme). Less “dark and gritty” were the unofficial set photos of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (in her alter ego garb), Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, and some work-in-progress prototypes of the Batmobile.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice opens May 6th, 2016.