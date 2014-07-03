First Look At Superman In ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (UPDATED)

Do you think you already saw Henry Cavill as Superman in Man Of Steel? Yeah, well you haven’t seen Henry Cavill as Superman until you’ve seen Henry Cavill as Superman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice! (Man, that title, jeez.)
Oooo, he’s in the rain, looking all serious. As USA Today writes, “The debuting heroes Superman meets will affect his perspective on Earth and on the ones he loves, and Snyder feels his convictions will be drawn into question as well.” Consider these stakes RAISED.
Director Zack Snyder also explained to USA Today why the movie’s called Batman V Superman.
He explains that having the “v” instead of “vs.” is a way “to keep it from being a straight ‘versus’ movie, even in the most subtle way.”
Uh . . . okay? But who wins custody of Robin?
Anyway, I poke fun because it’s already becoming apparent these official promo photos are going to be sticking to the desaturated serious tone already seen in the first picture of the Batmobile and the first picture of sad Batman (which sparked a meme). Less “dark and gritty” were the unofficial set photos of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman (in her alter ego garb), Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, and some work-in-progress prototypes of the Batmobile.
Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice opens May 6th, 2016.
This looks almost exactly like the posters for Dark Knight Rises. OOH rain. OOH grit. OOH realism.
Who the hell stands like that? It might be better if he was flying or something, but just standing there he looks like he is trying to hold in a Kryptonians-sized deuce.
The shot is actually a piece to a larger movie poster featuring all characters (of whom they will slowly release to the public).
Supes looks more ‘turned on’ than constipated… he sees Batman making out with Aquaman as he pinches his Bat-Nipples. He’s actually thinking about his home planet blowing up to stop from getting a boner.
Ioan Gruffud is looking JACKED.
Nailed it.
Was about to post “Mr. Fantastic is in this now too?”
Just like Affleck’s Batman photo, if those arms are near the size of what Henry Cavill’s arms actually are, they are both seriously ripped for this movie.
Also, is poking fun at the ‘dark and gritty’ themes the new J.J. Abram’s ‘lens flare’ joke? Because like the first, I’m getting tired of it. Why can’t we just enjoy the fact that Superman and Batman are going to be in the same movie without poking holes in it for uninspired and lazy reasons?
Welcome to the internet. If you think people are hating on this now, just wait till it’s been out for a year or two.
One or two years? Give it five minutes.
Meanwhile Gal Gadot is 100 pounds soaking wet…
@Champ Kind … Meanwhile internet douchebags are still making comments about her weight and bewbs. Get over it, brah.
Why can’t we just enjoy the fact that Superman and Batman are going to be in the same movie without poking holes in it for uninspired and lazy reasons?
because it’s gonna suuuuuuuuuccccckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
@EverybodyGetsPie It doesn’t strike you as at all funny that both Batman and Superman are bulking up like mad and WW is waifish?
That is the biggest fucking cape I’ve ever seen. Do you know how dirty that would get? Jeeze. What is this, a Cloak & Dagger movie?
I hope so! Cloak & Dagger fuckin ROCKED!!!
Agent Jack Flack ALWAYS escapes!
Half the budget goes to the cape department.
Cloak & Dagger totally rocked. Thomas is the only Henry that matters! #TeamElliot4Life
Why do both pictures from this movie look like they were pulled from a videogame?
WHY SO…SAD?
Metropolis was apparently way more fun to live in than Sin City.
I hope Supes can avenge the rape and murder of his fiancee.
Lets hope it rains or snows the entire time like the Arkham video games.
Why is Supes in Sin City?
My first thought as well. I’m sure it’s Gotham which is basically Dark City at this point.
Agreed, as a DC guy, it’s fun to see a movie that will have Superman in Gotham.
Gah! Beat me to it!
Actually, I first saw this Superman in Man of Steel…I didn’t even have to wait for this poster!
Still not a good Superman.
False.
Superman has a bigger chin and is not losing his hair and has a curl and is not void of charisma.
My friends and I tried doing the Man of Steel workout last summer. I did not end up looking like that and my friend threw out his back and had to get surgery. Cool story I know
Its your own damn fault for trying crossfit.
I don’t cross fit thank you very much because I’m not an asshole
I’m assuming your buddy threw his back out doing deadlifts.
You are not Henry Cavill, stop trying to be Henry Cavill.
@nippopotanus – you would be very correct about that. He just didn’t have correct form i guess, since were young enough that it isn’t a problem for the most part
@monkeybutt – you are correct, I’m not Henry Cavill but I like to keep myself in good shape and I have fun seeing if I can do what some of these actors do. Is that so wrong?
I prefer the Man of Aluminum workout. It’s basically going to the gym, doing like 3 sets of bench presses then ordering a poutine.
I did the Man of Carbon Fiber workout, which was more expensive but I lost a lot of weight and made my body more brittle
Where’s the Superman curl?
Maybe he was left with no other choice but to break the curl’s neck.
LOUD FART SOUNDS
I think he’s on a rooftop in Gotham City in this picture, it looks too industrial to be Metropolis. In the background there are smoke stacks on the left and a water tower on the right. If you need me I’ll be over here putting more tape on my glasses.
As long as this movie appeases my boner for batman I’ll be satisfied. Totally need a scene like in Justice League: War
too grimdark for me, but I’ll still watch it. I just want DC to have awesome movies like marvel does is that too much to ask?
Probably a promo pic that Cavill did in front of a green screen during shooting of MOS that they could use for any background in future movies lol.
apparently zsasz is in this
Maybe he just can’t count for shit and the V stands for Batman 5
