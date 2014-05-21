Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ Batsuit Color And More (Plus A Set Photo)

UPDATE: The film is now officially titled Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Last November, Jorts-ensconced taint enthusiast Kevin Smith talked about getting an advance look at Ben Affleck in the Batman vs. Superman batsuit and liked what he saw. Now that Zack Snyder has revealed a different, monochrome picture of Ben Affleck as the new Batman, Smith took the liberty of revealing a little more during one of his eleventy bazillion postcasts, Hollywood Babble-On (episode #168) with Ralph Garman.
Comic Book transcribes:
“As you may remember, I saw a photo of the Batsuit many months ago, and many people asked online, ‘Is that the picture you saw?’ No, that is a very cool picture, but that is not the picture I saw. […] They put it on a fake rooftop, and they lit it up. But it was in color, and you could see every piece of detail. So I’ve seen some people online go, ‘Why is this f***ing suit any different than the Chris Nolan Batsuit, it’s all one f***ing color.’ It’s like, ‘Dude, that’s a monochrome photo. You know what that means, one chrome. That’s not a representation of what the suit looks like. So what the suit looks like, and I was always kind of keeping it quiet until they revealed it, but they’ve revealed it. And you can kind of see, and anybody that…you’ve seen some people take the picture and color it online. If you want to see what this f***ing suit looks like, you just go to Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, go to the third book, Hunt the Dark Knight…it’s the exact f***ing outfit he’s wearing. That’s why I hugged that guy all those months ago.” [emphasis ours]
Here’s a picture from that book:
And here’s a grey and blue photoshopped version of the new Batman, as colorized by Redditor DjC4 (full sized picture here).
Later in the episode when Garman complained about the Batmobile, saying it looked too much like Nolan’s Tumbler, Smith added, “What if it’s one of a few Batmobiles? What if that’s one of a few outfits in the movie? I suspect that’s the case.”
Holy sh*t, that’s a lot of rumors to handle all at once. And, what the hell, let’s add one more thing. Here’s another picture of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) on the set of Batman vs. Superman to go with the first and second pictures.
Side eye game. Level? Amazonian.
The gray is cool, but other than the rounded ears, I don’t really like the suit. I liked the “combat armor” look of the Nolan movies. This looks more like the rubber nipple suits of Clooney and Kilmer.
“This looks more like the rubber nipple suits of Clooney and Kilmer.” – no. no it doesn’t.
Yeah. Not a fan of the fake rubber muscles look circa Schumacher-era. Couldn’t you just hire someone who was willing to get in shape for the roll?
Affleck hit the gym HARD. Those muscles aren’t rubber. And we don’t have Joel Schumacher, the Liberace of directors, requesting nipples on the suit, so I think we’re good.
Hey, if Affleck is that jacked, or even jacked enough to fill that out, I’ll give it to him. Perhaps it’s just the finish on the photo, but it LOOKS like a rubber suit. And I guess I wasn’t clear. I don’t think it’s re-hash of Schumacherian proportions, but from this shot, it seems more similar to those suits than the Nolan suits. Which I thought were cool because, and well, this sounds dumb in this genre, but because they looked real. Like a combat armor someone would actually make, as opposed to a bullet proof muscle suit.
I do much prefer the gray though. I think that looks bad ass and I’m tired of the black leather fetish super hero look.
Even if you’d get that ripped, I find it very unlikely the suit would show such strong and clear muscle definition unless it’s a completely thin spandex kind of suit.
Compared to Nolan’s suit it’s just hard to imagine this thing offers that much protection. It’s like the Bat-Version of Snyer’s Superman suit, except Superman doesn’t wear his for protection.
Look at it this way: if the suit is built to look like actual muscles showing through then it’s going to be more intimidating. When some jackass thug wants to take on Batman he’s going to see him in the heat of the moment. All he sees is a really jacked dude who doesn’t appear to be wearing body armor moving around in the dark like a ninja and wants to beat the crap out of you. Body armor gives off the impression it’s a man. A body armor suit that looks like real muscle gives off the impression it’s a “thing.” It would make the thug shit himself. It’s psychological warfare to make them afraid.
Too long; didn’t read: Who would you be more intimidated by? The guy in body armor or the guy who appears to not give a shit and behaves like he’s wearing body armor?
@@Rapax Think about it this way. Superman doesn’t wear his for protection because he doesn’t need protection, but the suit still holds up when Superman gets tossed through buildings, lit on fire, etc. Maybe Supes doesn’t need a suit like that for protection, but I’m sure it would be hella useful if Bruce Wayne got his hands on a suit like that. If he was able to from another Kryptonian ship remains to be seen, but Batman is the greatest detective in the world. I’m sure he can find stuff like that considering he will need to find some Kryptonite. The movie title is Batman v Superman.
Love it. Great match with Supes suit.
same thought. Looks comparable and from the same cinematic scheme.
I love it. The blue is a little too muted and matte in color. I think it will end up being more of a darker navy/deeper blue…but if this is the colorizing for the suit, I’m all in.
how did Kevin Smith “reveal” anything? all he did was compare it to a page out of Dark Knight Returns.
He said that it was monochromatic, if you want that to be a reveal. We had no idea what color the suit was.
my thoughts on this thread : [31.media.tumblr.com]
HAHAHA I GET IT
This isn’t supposed to look like Nolan’s Batman because it isn’t Nolan’s movie. It’s Snyder’s Batman. And if you’ve seen a Snyder movie this pretty much looks exactly like what he would do with Batman. I really wish people would stop comparing this to Nolan’s Batman. That story has been told. Let it go.
…. let it goooooooo.
i am one with the wind and sky-eye-eye.
Nub-ears…..displeasingly bright blue/grey color scheme….fat, blob-ish bat symbol….creepy plastic looking muscles. Damn, it’s like they cherry picked pieces from all the versions of the batsuit that I hate.
Just be glad it isn’t the Adam West costume with the eyebrows.
I always felt he was wearing black by that point in the book, and I’ve got a DC Direct action figure to prove it.
He is.
this isn’t Nolans batman, so they’re going to differentiate it
I hated the suit from TDK/TDKR. Too complicated…too many pieces. Not to mention that the ribbed neck made his head look gigantic from the front and completely ruined the cape/cowl look from all other angles. Leave it to Nolan to ruin the suit by overthinking it’s functionality.
The new costume looks exactly as it should. Good job guys.
Jeez that lady is skinny.
Apparently Kevin Smith doesn’t quite know what monochromatic means, either.
Dude, it means one chrome. Duh.
This is going to be horrible! Bad enough that “Man of Steel” sucked with no story & plot & horrible casting. After all these years of waiting to see a live action Justice League film, they’re making it into a joke! The casting choices are horrible, lets not forget that Affleck played Dare Devil. Now they got the Batsuit as black & gray! I know that in the comics and the animated series that Batman has basically always had a blue & gray suit, but this is ridiculous because how are the crooks going to look at Batman and be scared of him?
Oh, Wonder Woman is supposed to have big boobs!