Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ Batsuit Color And More (Plus A Set Photo)

UPDATE: The film is now officially titled Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Last November, Jorts-ensconced taint enthusiast Kevin Smith talked about getting an advance look at Ben Affleck in the Batman vs. Superman batsuit and liked what he saw. Now that Zack Snyder has revealed a different, monochrome picture of Ben Affleck as the new Batman, Smith took the liberty of revealing a little more during one of his eleventy bazillion postcasts, Hollywood Babble-On (episode #168) with Ralph Garman.

Comic Book transcribes:

“As you may remember, I saw a photo of the Batsuit many months ago, and many people asked online, ‘Is that the picture you saw?’ No, that is a very cool picture, but that is not the picture I saw. […] They put it on a fake rooftop, and they lit it up. But it was in color, and you could see every piece of detail. So I’ve seen some people online go, ‘Why is this f***ing suit any different than the Chris Nolan Batsuit, it’s all one f***ing color.’ It’s like, ‘Dude, that’s a monochrome photo. You know what that means, one chrome. That’s not a representation of what the suit looks like. So what the suit looks like, and I was always kind of keeping it quiet until they revealed it, but they’ve revealed it. And you can kind of see, and anybody that…you’ve seen some people take the picture and color it online. If you want to see what this f***ing suit looks like, you just go to Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, go to the third book, Hunt the Dark Knight…it’s the exact f***ing outfit he’s wearing. That’s why I hugged that guy all those months ago.” [emphasis ours]

Here’s a picture from that book:

And here’s a grey and blue photoshopped version of the new Batman, as colorized by Redditor DjC4 (full sized picture here).

Later in the episode when Garman complained about the Batmobile, saying it looked too much like Nolan’s Tumbler, Smith added, “What if it’s one of a few Batmobiles? What if that’s one of a few outfits in the movie? I suspect that’s the case.”

Holy sh*t, that’s a lot of rumors to handle all at once. And, what the hell, let’s add one more thing. Here’s another picture of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) on the set of Batman vs. Superman to go with the first and second pictures.

Side eye game. Level? Amazonian.

Via Comic Book, /film, and CBM