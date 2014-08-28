Our Ghostbusters Day Celebration Continues With Even More Cool Costumes

Entertainment Editor
08.28.14

Photographed by William Tung.

Today is National Ghostbusters Day according to people who want you to buy tickets to see Ghostbusters again in select theaters this weekend. Since we’ve already ranked the ghosts, shared fascinating facts, read an infographic, checked out some cool swag, and watched the honest trailer, we had to find a different way to celebrate this not-at-all-made-up-for-marketing-purposes holiday.

We decided to bust out the fashion, collecting our favorite Ghostbusters cosplay starting with Part One earlier today and ending with the gallery below.

Stay puft, my friends.

Photographed by Planetgordon.com.

Photographed by mstefano80.

Photographed by tbSMITH.

Photographed by eawortman.

Photographed by tinyfroglet.

Photographed by davitydave.

Photographed by ameyab.

Photographed by Bryan Tanner.

It’s a trap! (Photographed by Alan.)

