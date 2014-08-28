Let’s Celebrate National Ghostbusters Day By Bustin’ Out The Cool Costumes

Photographed by Rufus.

Today is National Ghostbusters Day, according to people who really want you to pay to see the movie again (remastered in 4K) in select theaters starting tomorrow. Since we’ve already ranked the ghosts in Ghostbusters, shared fascinating facts, read an infographic, checked out some cool swag, and watched the honest trailer, we had to find a different way to celebrate this totally-legit holiday.

We decided to bust out the fashion, collecting our favorite Ghostbusters cosplay (part two available here). What can I say? Bustin’ (out the fashion) makes me feel good.

Photographed by Nathan Rupert.

Photographed by Jamie Bernstein.

Photographed by imclassythx.

Photographed by Andy Cross.

Lucy Costello cosplayed by Lolita Zombie, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Photographed by phatfreemiguel.

Photographed by Erica Cherup.

Janine Melnitz photographed by Kathrin Degoutrie.