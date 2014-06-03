‘Big Hero 6’ Plot Details And Team Members Leaked (Sorry, No Silver Samurai)

#X-men #Comics #Animation
06.03.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

So far most details on Disney’s first big Marvel Universe animated movie Big Hero 6 have focused on loveably pudgy robot Baymax and his creator Hiro, but there’s presumably going to be other characters in this superhero team movie! Well, bits of information and character art has been leaking out over the past couple days creating a clearer picture of Big Hero 6.

Our hero, uh, Hiro is a child prodigy who lives with his brother Tadashi (their parents are dead) and the movie’s plot kicks in once Tadashi disappears in a mysterious accident.

Now, here’s a somewhat blurry picture of the cast…

From left-to-right, we’re probably looking at Wasabi-No-Ginger, Honey Lemon, Baymax, Hiro, Fredzilla and Gogo Tomago (hopefully a few of those terrible names will be changed for the movie). Oh, and it’s confirmed — the flick won’t have Silver Samurai, Sunfire or any other characters that originated in X-Men comic books.

Here’s a peek a some Big Hero 6 concept art…

Hopefully Big Hero 6 turns out well, because there’s a ton of superheroes that would work better in cartoon form.

Via io9

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Comics#Animation
TAGSANIMATIONbig hero 6ComicsDisney AnimationMarvel ComicsMoviesX-MEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP