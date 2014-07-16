Somebody Made A Surprisingly Accurate ‘Blade Runner’ Trailer Using Random Anime Clips

Hey, who out there wants a Blade Runner anime? A lot of Japanese animation, from Akira on down, feels pretty heavily influenced by Blade Runner, but there’s never been an actual Blade Runner anime.
Well, YouTuber Chris Kessler decided to fill the Blade Runner anime void a bit by cutting together clips from various series like AD Police Files and Bubblegum Crisis then dubbing over them with audio from Blade Runner. The result is surprisingly effective. Check out Blade Runner in anime form below…
Honestly I’d much rather this gets made than the long rumored (threatened) Ridley Scott Blade Runner sequel.
Via Screenburn
well that was epic
it looks like something that would have come out in the 80’s. Nice.
This is pretty cool, and I’m glad you brought it to our attention! However, I would say “random anime clips” is kinda inaccurate, considering it’s only from two series set in the same universe.