Can We See The Boring Trivia of the Future?

11.16.10

So, yeah, there’s a paper appearing in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology that basically says we have limited ability to see the future. No, not lotto numbers, not sports team wins, not anything actually useful, but still, the future!

Daryl Bern of Cornell pulled it off by running standard psychological studies back to front. For example, he had students look at a list of words, recall as many words as possible, and have them type words that popped up randomly on the screen. The students tended to recall the words that later popped up on the screen more often than the ones which did not. The difference was small but statistically significant.

If that sounds a little thin, you’re not alone, but Bern is no loon; he’s a respected headshrinker who runs a tight ship with his experiments.

So, look on the bright side; liability lawsuits will be a thing of the past because you could see it coming, and you’ll know which movies will suck.

[ we predict you’ll find the full article at New Scientist ]

