‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Had Completely Incompetent Bad Guys

For the five of you who haven’t seen it yet, we’ll avoid above-the-cut spoilers. Suffice to say Captain America: The Winter Soldier features a vast and dangerous threat. Well-funded. Well-staffed. Well-equipped. And they’re total morons.
Yes, we said it: HYDRA, in this movie, turns out to be pretty incompetent. In fact, it’s kind of amazing that they managed to get as far as they did. To wit, here are just four ways their master plan was pretty blatantly flawed.
Why Did They Assume Nick Fury Was Dead?
HYDRA has access to the same files Nick does; if nothing else, they know that Fury went to a shocking amount of time and expense to bring Phil Coulson back to life for a TV series. And certainly Alexander Pierce has to know that his close friend/target is the single wiliest spymaster in the history of spying on stuff. Essentially they probably should have torched the corpse.
Then again, it probably would also have turned out to be a Life Model Decoy, so really, no matter how you slice it, HYDRA was screwed.
And They Were Going To Do What With Cap?
The elevator fight, where in a dozen guys in an enclosed space discover that Captain America doesn’t really need that much room to beat you like a speedbag, is a highly entertaining scene and a terrible plan. This is a man who helped defeat an alien invasion with his fists and a giant indestructible frisbee. So, do they cut the cable on the elevator? Have the Winter Soldier cap him in the head from 500 yards? Blow up his apartment with a missile launcher?
Nah, they send twelve guys Cap probably trained with some stun batons and handcuffs, because Cap obviously has no grasp of the concept of “kicking people in the face.” Fun fact: Your legs are up to three times stronger than your arms, and this movie makes Cap punching some poor sucker for a field goal a fairly regular thing. We’re not ruling out that these guys are being punished, though, because anybody with half a brain can see the end result of this one.
Puny Banner Would Like A Word With You
Yes, HYDRA, getting three automated suborbital weapons platforms and sniping twenty million people is a stunning evil and clever idea. One problem, though: One of those people is Bruce Banner. The movies to this point have pretty firmly established that shooting Bruce Banner in the back of the head, or anywhere else, doesn’t end well. And yet…
Here’s a brief preview of what would have happened to HYDRA about ten seconds after they pulled off their master plan:
And You’d Do What About Thor?
Finally, if the green indestructible rage monster couldn’t finish everything off, there is the small matter of the dimension-hopping space aliens with technology so advanced it’s indistinguishable from magic. Loki may be on the throne as Odin, but Thor’s still running around Midgard. He also does not enjoy seeing his friends injured or killed. What were you going to do? Chuck the Cosmic Cube at him?
Essentially, HYDRA needs better organizational skills and more flexible leadership if it wants to continue to be a credible threat in the current Marvel Universe. They should look for better leadership: Might we recommend Justin Hammer?
IDK I can understand the elevator scene… It was more about subduing him and enclose him in a tight space where he couldn’t really use his shield and not really get full range of motions on punches. The plan was subdue his hands and then knock him out… Also I think they probably thought the electronic batons would have done more than just tickle his ribs.
But I agree… Banner and Thor would have waged a two man wrecking crew.
Also all the rumors of the Hulkbustor suit coming into play soon I bet its used more as a training exercise between the BFF’s of 199999
True, but at the same time, you might want to step it up for a guy who one-punches interdimensional invaders. I mean, come on.
To be fair, every comic book/comic book movie has two choices. Either spend half the time setting up that the most powerful person can’t just snap their fingers and make everything work out (see: Charles Xavier, X-men 1-3), or just pretend like the good guys don’t have the comic equivalent of God on their side all the time (see: most comic book movies).
Actually, I think they did a pretty good job of establishing HYDRA’s plan made sense… but it’s for a pre-Avengers world, is my point. It’s kind of like Microsoft adorably thinking you’ll “subscribe” to word-processing software.
Except they said this plan was green lit after Avengers. I’m sure they had an idea of it before but to launch the ships and then just starting killing their 20 million “threats” would have awoken Thor. If they said it was going to be covert and starting in the third world slowly eliminating the people that wouldn’t be missed at first then they had a shot.
If Thor 2 (which they mentioned London) happened after this it would make more sense as Stark and Thor would have been unable to help. Just save Hulk for last. Even with no Avengers a full-on kill spree would have launched all of non-Hydra Shield and the air forces of world at them. They wouldn’t have lasted long. I mean, there is still the jeopardized from the Avengers.
I think Captain American 2 was the best Superman movie in 20 years
Superman doesn’t kill like Cap…oh…wait.
I thought about Hulk as soon as Sitwell (whose betrayal cut me kinda deep, man) mentioned Banner’s name. Really, what are they going to do, shoot him? With a gun? Then he jumps into space and oops, there goes that 70-year plan.
The minute they mentioned Banner’s name, this immediately popped into my head. And yeah, Sitwell turning traitor stinks. I liked the guy. I wonder how Coulson’s going to take it.
With that said how much more meaning does last weaks episode have? Sitwell disappears, Leaving Hand and Blake as the high ranking officials and then Blake gets attacked and put into the hospital. So to me Deathlok was there to take out Blake not to protect the “clairvoyant”
Not just last week’s episode…..how much more meaning does Item 47 have? How about Senator Sterns trying to get the Iron Man armor in IM2? I love the fact that there are numerous small things like that that now have renewed, and much more important, meaning.
Also, for the record, the only thing stopping me from subtitling this “FAIL HYDRA” was the fact that it’s a spoiler.
Cut of one head and two smaller slightly dumber will take its place!
FAIL HYDRA
I do hope A.I. Zola is still around… but then again I am just a fan of Toby Jones
When he first appeared in First Avenger, I was amazed that they managed to find an actor who looked exactly like the comic version of the TV-face, and then they went and made him look threatening on the retro-screens. Unless there’s something magical about the old tape-driven computers in the HYDRA/SHIELD bunker, he’s probably backed up on a flash drive on every HYDRA agent’s Quinjet keys, so there’s still room for him to have a TV-chested robot built for himself.
@Conspyre also there were plans of his robotic body later on in the movie
I wouldn’t bet on Banner surviving. A bullet is one thing. Even a regular human can survive a bullet to the head and such a small even if critical injury gives him enough time to regenerate and Hulk out. But one of these guns looks powerful enough to rip him to small pieces. I doubt he can survive this
And Thor can probably bring down those hellicarriers easily but they have one huge advtage. An entire planet of hostages. All they need to do is threatened to kill a few million people and Thor will back down because he is a good person
Eeeeeeh they’re still counting on a LOT. Being able to beat Banner’s adrenal response, and we’ve seen the guy become the Hulk in microseconds. Betting that Thor won’t bring friends. They needed a better plan.
L2Comic Books, Muffin. Banner’s been hit by all the things and survived. Hulk is often described as being basically a 2nd personality inside Banner’s head, and constantly more aware of what’s going on around Banner in terms of threats than Banner himself is, Hulking out and saving Banner’s life in the last picosecond.
I daresay there’s probably a comic where someone shoots at Banner, and then frame by frame you get to see the conversation or something while the bullet travels, dimples the skin on the back of Banner’s head, and then bounces off of Hulk’s skull.
Not really. I can’t see Banner succesfuly becoming Hulk when he is essentially several prices of meat spread across a few dozen meters.
As for Thor …sure. He is a huge problem. But considering the sheer amount of people they can kill and the fact that Thor is a decent person….it’s a good leverage
Comics are irrelevant. This is live action
Didn’t Banner mention in the Avengers that he tried shooting himself in the head “but the big guy spat it back out”?
Banner survived a nuclear explosion in the Ultimates.
They weren’t going to hold people hostage, they were just going to start shooting. Would’ve been hilarious if one helicarrier got away and started taking fools out but Thor shows up five minutes in and brings it down in a 30 second cameo then asks how everyone is doing.
I cant wait until screen shots of the target list come out.
Yeah should be fun. My eyes were moving very rapidly during that part.
It was a pretty great movie.
This is really all that needs to be said.
Idk, I mean I liked the performances and the action could be fun but the plot was all sorts of clumsy.
I agree. Most nitpicking seems to be of the “why not call in the avengers?” variety. I have no issue with thinking they’re all busy with other world threats.
I enjoyed it a hell of a lot. But I am also a nerd. This is what nerds do.
It may have replaced the first Iron Man as my favorite stand alone Marvel movie.
This is why extended comic universes always need a grain of salt. Looking at a Captain America movie and thinking about the influence of the other characters is a waste of time. Like, why would anyone care about having a war economy based on terrorism in Iron Man 3 when everyone knows there are literal aliens out there who want to conquer us?
I mean, literally every Batman story ever loses its drama when you remember Superman could solve the problem in exactly five seconds because he is fucking Superman.
This. There must be a billion assumptions made in order to suspend disbelief for comic book movies that involve e.g. Batman and Superman. Superman must have been busy that day. Superman shows up 20 minutes after Bats solved the problem because he was on the other side of the world saving an orphanage from a tsunami.
I do hope they’ll think some of these things through for the next forty-‘leven movies, but if they give me just the barest excuse, I’m going to let them get away with it anyway.
Cinematic or otherwise, Cap still goes on missions alone all the time. He’s an Avenger. He can’t just call in Thor and Hulk to solve all his problems. They’d think he’s a huge puss.
Also, I wish it would get addressed, but the way Cap/Supes/Flash/Wolverine/whoever you like hit people, we’re not talking about bruises and concussions.
We’re talking about ruptured internal organs and shattered skulls. We’re talking about snapped necks and heads literally punched off their bodies.
This is what I want Mythbusters to find a way to explore. If I hit someone hard enough to go through a wall, how much damage will they actually take?
Off to twitter them all.
Captain America killed a lot of people in that movie if we’re using anything close to real-world physics.
Considering some of the stuff we’ve seen in the real world I thought they portrayed how a well-funded but corrupt government agency extremely accurately.
HA! Good point!
Was anybody in the audience supposed to believe Nick Fury actually died? Coulson and Bucky are back from the dead and I’m supposed to think this is Samuel L. Jackson’s last Marvel movie. Although I do like how they put the Pulp Fiction quote on his tombstone. That was a nice nod.
Remembering Jackson’s 8-picture deal or however many removed the suspense for me.
I was thinking a Life Model Decoy, but I guess that was a bit too much for a movie.
Anyone with any remote knowledge of Nick Fury knew he wasn’t dead.
The sobbing, likely tumblr-addled, fangirls sitting next to me in the movie certainly bought it. And yeah that reference was sweet, it made me really sad when I saw that only one other group in our crowded screening got it. What has our society become when we can’t recognize things that I enjoy?
Maybe they could have set up the world war hulk story line with revealing a trapped shuttle mean to send him off to space.
All the comments about “Hulk this,” and “Thor that,” bore me to tears. Do you really want them to spend screen time coming up with reasons why they can’t help right now? They can’t… it’s assumed, and would be unnecessary exposition. Do we really want to spend screen time on the reasons why they want to capture Rodgers rather than kill him? Also, the point wasn’t if Hydra’s plan would ultimately fail, it was that a fuck-ton of people were about to die. Now. Cap’n was not gonna let that happen.
“rogers”
I didn’t want to see Hulk onscreen. I just think shooting him in the head is just going to piss him off a lot, and that’s kind of a problem you might want to resolve before you implement your world domination plan.
Like I said, the movie wasn’t about if their plan would “ultimately” fail. Not to mention the fact that we don’t even know if Hydra knew that Banner can’t be killed in his non-Hulk state. Also, for the record, I liked your post, and “bored to tears” was a bit hyperbolic in retrospect (I’m obviously interested enough to comment).
I’d like to also point out HYDRA’s plan of shooting hundreds of thousand targets spread out over hundreds of miles seems in doubt when one Helicarrier can’t shot down Falcon close range.
Lighten up Francis. I was more concerned with how he punched his way out of a 30 story bunker. The scene following him on the freighter taking out bad guys was friggin dope. That being said, I thought Cap looked like Lance Bass in one scene, then I couldnt get that out of my head.
I thought this was the best marvel solo movie. I thought the premise was good but we are dealing German fanatics and they usually don’t think things through. I am looking forward to see how hydra created quicksilver and the scarlett witch
We can apply this argument to every marvel movie after the avengers. When the “mandarian” was kidnapping the president why didn’t shield or the captain get involved. When Thor was getting knocked around each known dimension in the universe why didn’t banner or shield show up
Yeas Hulk and Thor and Powerman and all other indestructible heroes would have lived, but Hydra would have already killed millions of people. The plan may not have lasted more than an hour after the first shots went off, but is it really the worst plan if the main objective was already achieved?
I was just bugged that Zola amounted to nothing more than a writer’s convenience.
Perfect use for him.
To be fair can you ever really account for what the Hulk is gonna do? No matter what villain attempts to take over the world eventually he’s gonna cause a problem.
On #1:
“HYDRA has access to the same files Nick does; if nothing else, they know that Fury went to a shocking amount of time and expense to bring Phil Coulson back to life”
You don’t know if the writers of winter soldier KNEW about the Coulson resurrection issue.
“The elevator fight, where in a dozen guys in an enclosed space discover that Captain America doesn’t really need that much room to beat you like a speedbag, is a highly entertaining scene and a terrible plan.”
In a world where Scarlet Witch and Hawkeye can be considered in Thor, Hulk, and Cap’s league combat wise; I don’t think its stretching disbelief that the numbers game can’t be effective with Cap; if we consider these thugs as having similar training as the above two.
On Hulk and Thor: your making this BLIND ASSUMPTION that Hydra was going to deal with Hulk and Thor in the same way with the hellicarrier, and you have NOTHING to back up that assumption with. Especially since Hydra was experimenting with the likes of Scarlet Witch and Quiksilver. If Hydra can stop every problem they have with the hellicarriers then WHY BOTHER with experimentation on THEM or with other studies?