‘Civilization: Beyond Earth’ Has A Release Date. Check Out This Addictive Looking Gameplay Demo.

Start clearing your calendar Civ fans, because we now know when Firaxis is unleashing their latest brand of strategy crack — Civilization: Beyond Earth arrives to take over your life on October 24th.
In addition to the release date, Firaxis has also dropped a nice meaty Beyond Earth gameplay demo. The game looks very much like a sci-fi skinned Civilization V, but there are also some interesting differences, such as an added emphasis on quests and the fact that the tech tree is now an intimidating tech web. Check it out…
[Hurls wads of cash at my screen] give me this noooooow.
Via Eurogamer
I love the theory. RE: DNA modification (paraphrased) We find that technology which is tied too closely to the environment of a particular planet to be tragically shortsighted.
For the record, Civ 4 > Civ 5.
Long live Huayna Capac
I like some aspects of Civ 4 more, but the military game is so vastly improved in Civ 5 I have to give the nod to it.
Civ 4 wins because it’s easier to cheat.
CHIPOTLE.
NO MILITARY STACKING. End of argument.
How dare they take away the joy of demolishing the Indians with a stack of 40 Mongol Horse Archers. Inexcusable!
Yeah, that too.
IF IT AIN’T A STACK, IT’S A HALF-ASSED ATTACK.
Am I the only one who hated stacking? I avoided military stuff at all costs in Civ IV.
I never understood why army stacking was something people wanted, it made attacking a city such a fucking chore.
I’m with you @Nate Birch. I thought it was weird at first playing Civ 5, but at the same time, I remember it being really annoying attacking cities that had 26 units in it all stacked up, and you thought it would just never end. It’s a lot more tactical in Civ 5, being concerned with positioning and range and such, and I like it.
I wish they would drop another Civ on Playstation. I loved Civ Rev.
A Civ Revolution sequel came out on iPad just this week.