‘Civilization: Beyond Earth’ Has A Release Date. Check Out This Addictive Looking Gameplay Demo.

Start clearing your calendar Civ fans, because we now know when Firaxis is unleashing their latest brand of strategy crack — Civilization: Beyond Earth arrives to take over your life on October 24th.

In addition to the release date, Firaxis has also dropped a nice meaty Beyond Earth gameplay demo. The game looks very much like a sci-fi skinned Civilization V, but there are also some interesting differences, such as an added emphasis on quests and the fact that the tech tree is now an intimidating tech web. Check it out…

[Hurls wads of cash at my screen] give me this noooooow.

Via Eurogamer