Stephen Colbert Took On #GamerGate In Glorious Fashion

We’ve talked about GamerGate and the misogyny surrounding it before. But leave it to Stephen Colbert to explain the movement, and then destroy it, in about ten minutes.
Colbert recaps the movement in the above clip in a subtly cutting way, mostly using media coverage to make his point, and then brings in Anita Sarkeesian:
Essentially the whole thing is Colbert acting like a jackass and Sarkeesian calmly laying out the basics of the issue, before Colbert comes around, agrees to be a feminist, and shakes Sarkeesian’s hand. It won’t put a fork in GamerGate, but I do want to make one very important point here.
Sarkeesian wasn’t entirely unknown before she started analyzing tropes in video games, but she wasn’t exactly on Colbert’s radar, either. She was mostly an intellectual and a pop-culture critic with a video blog and working for various feminist publications. Then she went on Kickstarter to ask for money to do a series about video games and how they treat women. She wanted $6,000 and got it within twenty-four hours.
Really, that should have been the end of it. People who enjoyed her work wanted to see more of it, so they paid her for it, the end. But it wasn’t. The harassment started, and it hasn’t stopped. And so, when the media who wanted to cover it needed somebody highly visible who was getting harassed, somebody with experience in front of the camera and an intellectual background… their first choice was Anita Sarkeesian.
The goal of GamerGate was to bury Sarkeesian, and others like her. And instead, it’s given her a much wider profile. So, congratulations, GamerGaters: You’ve just discovered what karma feels like.
That was awesome. I can’t wait to see the flood of whining today
Uh hey @Like me fifth account, I don’t know if you made those pictures yourself or found them somewhere, but that’s how lies are spread. All of those pictures are quoted about 50% wrong because Bill Burr is actually talking about sports in that interview.
@BruceL33t Considering how almost every “there” should actually be “their”, I think it’s a fair assumption that they made them
Mmmmm I can taste the irony. Oddly enough it tastes like Cheeto dust and Mountain Dew Code Red.
Dan you know my views on Misogyny in modern video games and it is safe to say that we do not agree with each other in the slightest.
Leaving behind GamerGate (which even though it has some people fighting for something true, the loudest part of it is violent and pathetic)
Do you think that Annita’s criticism of contemporary games are valid? We had this debate before, and I still fail to see how the examples she has given, treat men and women differently.
Has she changed video games (I know of some developers saying they have taken heed of her words), is it good for society because this is being discussed?
with the 600,000 that she has raised, for the videos has she done enough?
I may not agree with Anna, but do people believe that she has done something beneficial for sexism in gaming beyond creating this buzz around it and the ability to propagate her views on social science?
$600,000? Damn.
Who knew nerd-baiting was so lucrative? I guess you can make money with a women’s studies degree after all.
Please name me one mainstream game from a major developer where men are sexualized as much as Bayonetted?
Or the entire female cast of the Dead or Alive series?
Or any female in the GTA series?
Should I keep going on?
sorry 160,000. Can only apologise for that bullshit number, don’t know where that came from.
Why are men always bothered when misogyny and sexism are pointed out? Every time they tell women to shut up and endure it.
If she wasn’t speaking out these assholes wouldn’t be exposed to the wider public.
Haven’t played bayonnetted, so I cannot comment on that, Dead or Alive is bad yes, but GTA?
If I am correct in saying that the only sexualised characters are prostitutes how else is one meant to portray them?
My point being that sexualisation of characters occurs in video games, movies etc. It happens because sex sells. Both male and Female. I do not think its a gender issue or a sexist issue.
“Why are men always bothered when misogyny and sexism are pointed out? Every time they tell women to shut up and endure it.”
I’m not saying this and labelling something a feminist issue does not automatically validate it. The point is that people disagree about it. Some of them out of ignorance, like republicans against obama, others because they do not agree with the actual point of view and want to discuss it.
GTA 4 had, amongst many others, a mini game that was basically a dating sim where your goal was to get women to sleep with you.
or be in a relationship with them, it was a simulator, would it have been more fair to only allow one to have a serious relationship and exclude one night stands?
@El_Gordo the thing about Bayonetta and DoA is that these are Japanese characters/games, meaning they have an entirely different cultural influence being expressed from the developers. That isn’t meant to justify these things, but merely a point in why those games are the way they are that I feel should be part of the conversation. And in varying Japanese media, men are shown to be either small and possibly frail but with insane power, or huge monstrous beasts of muscle (usually male villains). Its a Japanese thing and I think we should all keep in mind that Western games and Japanese games can be vastly different, but so is the culture and what is widely accepted between our cultures. We cannot necessarily claim it is fair to hold another culture to our standards, as that is to argue that our culture is better and the one that they should submit to.
Keep in mind that some men’s point against Anita aren’t that she is wrong, but that she doesn’t make the same critic of male characters who, like the widely considered handsom hunk Nathan Drake or Marcus Fenix, arguably have a similar impact on men that Zero Suit Samus and Bayonetta have on women. I’m no Nathan Drake, and I’ve seen few men who women would swoon over like they would a real life Drake.
I don’t agree with all of Anita’s points but I certainly agree with the goal of having more women representation in video games that is positive. More of Samus Aran like characters (not Zero Suit) are not a bad thing, and neither are more female gamers.
@Axiel A very valid and well phrased point.
@Axiel Name one male character in a major release video game that is defined by their sexuality? Drake isn’t. Simon Fenix sure as fuck isn’t. Regardless of culture, I can go into any GameStop this country right now and if I pull 10 games off the rack at random and I bet you four of them at minimum would have female characters who’s primary chacteristic is that they are “sexy”.
@El_Gordo okay, name some then. Be my guest. Back up your assertion, don’t just make one. Name 3 MAJOR female leads in popular games whose most notable characteristic is sexy. I would argue that isn’t the case for Samus but I can’t speak to Bayonetta because I’ve never played the game. I know she is a witch with pistol stilettos or some wacky Japanese shit and that is about it.
Gordo said characters, not leads, the problem with leads is that there are hardly any of them to begin with.
I know what he said. But I agree with you, there are not enough female leads. However, if we are just going to constantly point at unimportant side characters like strippers in GTA then why the fuck would anyone take us seriously? Who cares about them? “Strippers are over-sexualized” is not a good argument.
For men, it’s not about men being sexy, it’s about over muscular men with muscles that don’t actually exist.
@Axiel You get how telling it is that you called the glut of female characters in games who are defined primarily by their sexuality as “unimportant side characters”, right?
@Axiel Let me throw you a bone here. I DO think that the industry as a whole is doing a better job of portraying women in games when they are main characters. They still have a LOT of work to do though.
Telling of what, exactly? That they aren’t enough female leads in video games? Sure. I already said that is the case and that I would love to see it corrected. I’m not against more female representation that has well-defined personalities. I think there is very little.
Also, since you didn’t bring any examples yet, I’m simply referring to characters like the strippers of the GTA series, who have zero personality or importance to the events of the game. Those certainly qualify as unimportant side characters. I would not argue that Yuna of FFX is an unimportant side character, however. Though I also doubt you would say she is an overly sexualized character.
If the only thing her videos do is cause the industry and fans to be more self-critical (even in defense of what others critique as evidence of sexism), then I’d say that’s a pretty damn good thing.
4:26 into the video, is that Inigo Montoya: the video game? cause if thats a thing, I want it
Ethics in gaming journalism notwithstanding (and seriously, think about that concept for a second), the utter inability to process why advocating the rape and murder of someone you don’t like continues to paint you as the bad guy — you’re turning comic book nerds and table top gamers into the black people to your muslims post 9/11.
Seriously fuck Sarkeesian. She’s a fraud and a liar. That being said, the people who threatened her (if it’s even true) are much much worse. The people doing this shit are just the worst people. Sarkeesian is like second worst at best.
What is it that actually makes her a fraud or a liar? To be honest I’ve not seen a lot of her work, but she seems to have raised some valid points about the treatment of female characters in games, just wondering what the counter argument is?
@Jean-Claude Van Shazam The “fraud” thing seems to stem from her Kickstarter being over funded and the video series then getting delayed, even though delays are the norm for overfunded Kickstarters, because of how much reorganising and additional project management you need to put into making all the stretch goals.
Why would serious gamers get so butthurt over a critique of their hobby, even a lousy one like Sarkeesian makes? Shock horror: third-wave feminist hates subculture dominated by nerdy dudes. News at 11.
I admit I’m not an expert, but she views games where the player rescues a princess from a castle as horribly sexist, right? The proper response to that sort of thing is laughter and mild contempt, not vitriol.
But whatever: as long as Gawker Media keeps losing sponsors left and right, I can’t stay mad at GamerGate.
“I admit I’m not an expert, but she views games where the player rescues a princess from a castle as horribly sexist, right?”
No, she’s pretty clear about this, the problem isn’t that rescuing a princess is bad, but that “save young woman” is a task (or even the entire game) so often, to the point where female characters don’t get to be much else. That her whole series, it’s stuff that is used waaaay to frequently, not X is always bad.
So that’s her intellectual justification for declaring that video games have a huge problem with sexism? Talk about grasping at straws.
Sounds more and more like a left-wing version of the moral panics over sex and violence in video games from a few years back.
No, that’s what ver video series is about, it’s just a mild crit series. The huge problem with sexism is how something that minor (or similarly minor events involving women) kicked off a giant shitstorm of threats, baseless accusations, and the rest of this clusterfuck.
Has it really been a giant shitstorm, though? Threats and baseless accusations are part and parcel with any emotional culture-war type issue.
There’s usually about 3 or 4 of these things a year.
Three months and counting with several women driven out of their homes and others forced out of the industry? That’s not exactly a shit mild breeze is it?
Forced out of the industry? Kind of like that guy from Mozilla who had to step down because he donated to anti-Prop 8 groups?
Or that Business Insider “brogrammer” who got canned? How about the guy on Grantland who received death threats after he wrote an article that people declared transphobic? I’m pretty sure he had to spend a few nights in a hotel as well.
I could go on; there are dozens more examples. These things are not unheard of. You’re just upset because, for once, it’s happening to your side.
RomanCandle, I think you (and many who are outraged/perturbed by Anita’s videos) are having a bit of a disconnect between the type of work she’s doing — cultural criticism with an academic bent — and popular opinion-writing.
Popular opinion-writing would say, “These three-four examples mean that video games have a sexism problem.” Her work, which is more academic, makes a point like this: “There are numerous examples of certain themes that repeat through many video games. It’s worth exploring where those themes come from, why they’re present and what the implications of their overuse mean.” She doesn’t say that games — or even any individual game, with a few exceptions — are good or bad, or sexist or not sexist. In fact, the first episode takes great care to explain that good cultural criticism is tasked with being critical of aspects of a work while appreciating it as a whole; in other words, you can acknowledge that there are problematic scenes and scenarios in Red Dead and still think that Red Dead is the best game ever. (As I do.)
It’s a really meaningful distinction. And the debate would be a lot healthier if people resisted the urge to say, “Fuck this girl, she’s wrong, she should go away.” Gamergate seems really concerned with silencing people rather than entering into a debate. Why are people terrified of people saying things they don’t agree with?
“My side” is just women, and this shit happens to us all the time.
“Gamergate seems really concerned with silencing people rather than entering into a debate. Why are people terrified of people saying things they don’t agree with?”
Oh, there’s no doubt about that.
But GamerGate didn’t invent phony outrage, massive boycotts, threats, or harassment. Social Justice Warriors have been doing these things to their opponents for years(see my above examples). Now that these thuggish tactics are being used against them, they’re suddenly crying foul.
That blatant hypocrisy and total lack of self-awareness is what I find hilarious about the whole thing.
@RomanCandle Eh, I think you’re conflating two things that aren’t really combinable.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but: “phony outrage, massive boycotts, threats or harassment.” Okay. I think you’re talking about things like some of the examples you gave above: basically, people saying, “I’m offended by what Company X did, and I will raise shit about it until Person Y is fired.” We can debate all day whether or not that’s an appropriate response to a situation.
But the more troubling thing about the worst of Gamergate is that the threats are more along the lines of, “You said something that I don’t like, and I found your address, so I’m going to come to your house to rape and kill you.” That’s a much different animal than the above. If Gamergaters were picketing outside a Utah State auditorium and calling the university’s partners to try and harass them into taking action, that’d be the former. But instead, someone said, “If she comes here I fucking kill everybody.”
Big difference between the two, I think.
Her work is opinion based, but it’s perceived as being academic which is a huge problem. She offers no citation, has been accused of ripping other youtuber’s Lets Play videos and refuses to have any kind of debate on the subject. These are not the actions of an academic. People try to tie her to Gamergate(and it seems successfully) because she’s the most recognizable face to feminism in gaming. Let me also add that Saying the harassment Anita is receiving is because of Gamergate is kind of misleading. Before Utah she really didn’t have much to say about Gamergate beyond tweeting support and she was receiving threats and harassment since the beginning of Feminist Frequency. It isn’t too hard to believe that what happened at Utah was just a continuation of this strain of harassment and not something that was ultimately because of Gamergate.
Speaking of the threats in general, they’re a small minority in Gamergate that is being used to define the whole. If everyone in Gamergate was a troll/hacker as many anti-Gamergater’s would like to think then I would likely see many more people doxxed and hacked than what I have seen. It’s a straw man Fallacy and it should be pointed out as much as possible, because I have yet to really see feminist leaning media really respond to this. This straw man fallacy also ties into the continuing persistence of Gamergate as well, because when you’re a mild manner person who supports ethics in gaming journalism who isn’t a misogynist, troll or hacker you will kind of take exception to be accused of being one from media outlets.
@ papashangoislate
If you think SJWs and anti-feminists are capable of harassment and threats, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.
Anti-Gamer-Gaters have been just as bad as far as death and rape threats are concerned. I know it’s comforting for you to pretend that your tribe doesn’t have any violent psychos on Tiwtter, but it’s simply not true. Just because these threats don’t get reported in the New York Times or the Colbert Report doesn’t mean they don’t happen.
In fact, most of the actual evidence points to the majority of threats and harassment being perpetrated by individuals not affiliated with either faction, but rather third-party trolls who just enjoy causing a shitstorm.
strong taek
I’ve watched a few Anita videos. She does make good points, but she cherry picks her examples and sort of just goes in circles and contradicts herself a bunch. I don’t know, I think it’s a topic worth discussing, but not being threatened over *shrugs*
NO! she insulteded muh games! and therefore insulted me just like Tommy Berzweiger in 2nd grade all over again!!!! I’m not a nerd, Tommy, I’m cool! You can’t call my stuff stupid because I like it and I’m not stupid!!!!!! Educate yourself and watch this half hour video from Thunderf00t on her!!!! REEAaRGAGAGGGGGGHHHHH!
/sobs
At least that’s what I assume goes through the mind of people who freak out every time she puts a video instead of, “Eh, whatever.”
I thought he did a terrible job of explaining it.
I love Colbert but he never gives his guests a chance to explain anything before he starts interrupting them with his schtick.
They never once mention the issue of doxxing.
Sarkeesian makes some valid points. Yes, women are overly sexualized in some games and yes there could be more female protagonists. However, in her series focusing on violence against women in games she focuses more on background scenes that the player has nothing to do with, but ignores levels like “No Russian” from MW2 where the player can mow down innocent women and men, and I haven’t seen her bring up her issues with the torture level from GTA V probably because it was just a man being tortured.
@Wahchintonka That’s true, but the series is about women and video games, not violence/torture and video games. She’s producing cultural criticism that looks at video games through feminist philosophy. Adding in the things you’re talking about would be like writing an article about baseball in The Simpsons and asking why the article didn’t also cover football.
@papashangoislate Well, no, I don’t think that’s quite right. It seems to me that the issue is more like “In the world of sports in The Simpsons treats baseball differently than football.” In order to compare treatment you have to consider both sides, otherwise it really isn’t a comparison.
I want to make clear I’m not supporting either side of the debacle, but I think Wahchintonka has a fair point.
@TS Fluffy But those arguments are indeed in Anita’s videos. A lot of them contrast similarly-cast male and female characters — including both protagonists and side/background characters. In fact, I’d say that’s the bulk of the series’ run-time.
Note the long sequence in (I think) her most recent video about a shootout scene where all the female victims were in thongs and all the male victims were in suits. I think that’s the comparison you’re talking about?
Sorry. Let me use one of her examples. She cites Hitman: Absolution as a violator of her rules for the option to use a dead stripper as a distraction. She overlooks the option to gun down and murder hundreds of cops/civilians over the course of the game. It’s okay to kill some cops, but use one dead hooker’s body…. To use your analogy, it would be like getting upset at the pitcher for using a spitball or sandpaper on the ball, while ignoring that the opposing team is throwing the game to make money of bets they placed.
The problem is that she cherry picks her examples overlooking the overall violence of the game for one small example.
@Wahchintonka That’s probably a fair point (I only say probably because I haven’t played the game), and the kind of response that should be a part of these discussions. Unfortunately, the vitriol and violence of many commenters/Gamergaters makes it impossible to have a reasoned discussion above the flamewars.
If we could all unite to get the worst parts of the internet to shut the fuck up, we could actually have a discussion here.
Regarding the specific example — I think it’s worth pointing out that the rest of a game’s content does not necessarily invalidate that a particular example is problematic. I don’t think she’s saying that wanton violence is okay as long as it isn’t against women; I think that since she’s talking about violence against women, that’s the relevant answer. If she were making a series about consequence-free violence in games, the counter-point you made would be essential to it.
A lot of the games she uses in her more recent videos are actually just bad games and they didn’t sell well. She has few examples from actually successful games. The Last of Us actually violates a couple of her issues. The main character (a male) is driven in part by the death of a female in his life. There is an attempted rape scene against a 14 yr old girl. However, this game is widely considered, by men and women to be one of the best games ever made.
Before her video series, gaming was already changing, and pointing out already known flaws in bad games isn’t going to change the industry and some games series are simply not going to change at all, like the God of War series. Those games will always be overly violent and overly sexualized.
Anita is the type of feminist that has decided that a female being portrayed as sexual in anyway is demeaning, even if it was the woman’s choice. She comes across with the opinion that there should be no sexuality in games, but does not realize that games are ultimately a reflection of society.
@Wahchintonka Hmm. Well, a couple of things. First, you’re making the same mistake that a lot of people are making, confusing “being critical of aspects of a work of art” with “condemning the work of art.” Anita has been careful to say that a work can have issues and still be one of the best games ever made. I’d agree with this personally; Red Dead has scenes that bother me, and it is bar-none my favorite game. You can (and should) be critical of things that bother you in something that you still love. It’s part of thinking about things in a mature, complex way.
Second, you seem to think that because the trend is going in the right direction, it’s no longer worth commenting on how things are/have been/are changing. You’re basically dismissing the field of academic writing (which her series is) as a whole. The goal of work like this isn’t to force things to change, it’s to analyze and comment on trends. She’s not trying to change games, she’s commenting on an artform. That’s what cultural criticism is. It’s important to regard these videos as academic criticism rather than pop commentary.
Third, I don’t think the point you make in your final paragraph is true at all. Rather, I think that she’s criticising unrealistic, fantasy versions of female sexuality; sexualizing women in ways that have nothing to do with reality. There may be a place for those representations in fantastical works (like God of War), but even that doesn’t mean that they can’t be harmful or negative. To reflect society, a game would have to do just that — reflect society honestly. I don’t think anyone could make the argument that over-the-top, sexualized female characters reflect any part of the real world.
@papashangoislate I have not seen that video. If that is indeed true, then she appears to have done her due diligence, at least in that case. I am wary of “feminist viewpoints” being construed as “female viewpoints.” Seems that terminology genuinely creates tension. Really wish “equalist” had been the branding.
@TS Fluffy Yeah, when dialed down to the specific topics of the video, a comparison between male/female roles is usually present; in the “Damsels in Distress” stuff, for example, the point was generally that creating narratives around rescuing people reduces the people to “object” status within the narrative, which is problematic regardless of the gender (but an overwhelming percentage of people-to-be-rescued in gaming are female.)
Regarding your latter point, I think that’s valid — and again a problem of academic language vs. popular language. Feminism as a philosophy has little to do with how the term is used in popular culture, unfortunately.
The odd thing is most of the comment on here or previous GamerGate stuff seem to stem from folks who never took the time to even watch her video series. It seriously just calls attention to overly cliched stuff in games. It was bringing attention to the fact that in a lot of games (re: NOT ALL GAMES) women characters for the most part had no identity outside of being an object for men to lust over.
@Duchess Really great point. I think a lot of people would calm down if they actually watched the videos.
@papashangoislate I saw this more as not a “we need to bring feminism into the games more”, but as “This is lazy story telling we need to up our game here people” (pun intended)
The problem isn’t people not watching them, the problem is people going into them with their minds made up before they hit play.
I agree, her initial videos (Damsal in Distress) seemed to be about lazy writing and a lack of female protagonists. I entirely agree with her there.
If they didn’t read the “Gamers are Dead” articles to figure out what most of the editorials were actually saying, why would you expect them to watch videos on something they probably already got an outrageously skewed recap of from the Internet Aristocrat or Thunderf00t?
@Duchess Oh yeah. There’s a reason the thing is called Tropes vs. Women — because it’s the storytelling Tropes that are the problem. The sad thing is that it’s really easy to correct these problems, just by trying for like, a MINUTE.
@TS Fluffy That’s definitely a part of the problem, but I’m willing to bet that a lot of people with VERY strong anti-Anita opinions have not sat through the full 2+ hours of content she’s uploaded to date, too.
In a actuality, Gamergate was not started because of Sarkeesian. It was when Zoe Quinn’s ex-boyfriend accused her of sleeping with a journalist to get a good review. At the very begining, Gamergate was focusing a few isolated cases of collusion between gaming journalists and developers. The isolated cases turned into an assumption that they all did it and then the invalid accusation that all female developers must sleep around to get their games press. It is incredibly sad that a few immature, backwards gamers have cast a stink over the hobby.
Sarkeesian has some valid viewpoints, but I don’t like her because of how she tries to prove her points. She also looks smug and as my wife says, smarmy. She should not be the voice of feminists in gaming, but she has been made that by the trolls and the idiots.
+1
The statistic that claims 50% of gamers are women includes mobile gaming, I believe. I would say that statistic should be examined more closely before basing anything on it.
Difficult to find any kind of breakdown, the stats I could locate just counted “gamers” over all, it included mobile devices but not who was playing them, however it’s misleading to assume that means a significant number of the women polled are only playing on those devices, or that using them means they’re playing games that “don’t count” (I play a load of FTL on my iPad for example, which is hardly Farmville).
The only other gaming gender stat I could find was specifically for MMO players, which was 40/60 between women and men. Not quite half, but far from a niche market. ([www.statista.com])
@danseitz – its a fucking joke that you really believe that Gamergate’s goal is to “silence” Sarkeesian. I’m glad she was on Colbert. Maybe real journalists will start looking into this and get the coverage out of the gamersphere and into main stream, where real journalists will start taking a hard look at this. Coverage like yours is hilarious, because you’re the poster child of the parroting “journalism” that regurgitates coverage from other sites, down to the verbiage, that Gamergate is fighting against.
Thanks for making my point Dan.
With regards to Anita’s claims that Gamergate had anything to do with the Utah threats, there’s no evidence of this, there’s no arrests and furthermore, her blaming Gamergate just emboldens the trolls to attack her, because they’ll never be blamed and they can hide in the Gamergate crowd all day as a result of her insistence on laying blame wherever she feels like it, instead of pursuing the actual culprits.
But hey, pursuing the real trolls doesn’t get you on Colbert, amirite?
If we really wanted to “silence” her, then why do we keep calling her a liar and a fraud? I mean after all, Dan, we caught that Brazilian guy who was harassing her. Granted, we were trying to prove she was harassing herself to get attention, but still. Checkmate, Dan. Checkmate.
I dont know if you replied to the wrong post, as this doesnt seem to reply to what I wrote… It seems like English isnt your first language anyway, so I’m just going to ignore and assume this was meant for a different reply…
The main problem I had with this is she called GTA misogynist. GTA is known for it’s violence and recklnessness but the whole fucking point of GTA (at least GTA IV and V) is it’s a huge satire on American society and how obsessed with sex, violence and smut we are. It’s actually incredibly smart although I know that’s not the reason 90% of the people play it.
which is just even more ironic.
Intent means precisely dick.
Just like Showgirls is a satire.
Bottom line: Threatening someone for exercising their right to free speech because it criticizes your hobby is wrong in every context, regardless of the validity of such criticisms. There have been feminist critics of movies, television, popular music, literature and comic books for years, and none of them have received death threats because of their criticisms (that I know of). I don’t know what it is about gamers that make them react this way, but its holding back their medium from being respected in the long run.
death threats towards women isnt anything new. it’s always been bad and not invented by gamergate…
Yes, they have.
GamerGate is just the most recent example. It also happens to be widespread and because of the nature of the medium, persistent.
Yes widespread, which makes the claims that gamergate was behind this or that threat utterly ridiculous.
From Twitter: “Take gaming seriously, but don’t subject it to the same cultural criticisms as other mediums! #tweetlikeagamergater”
Way to go to show both sides of this. How about doing some proper research. Who do you think reported this to the FBI? GamerGate… Who do you think wants discussion on this matter, but no one is letting us? The media, radio and sites like this… You are the exact problem. I just hope he interviews someone from our side aswell
I’d love to see a breakdown of women/men for gaming platforms, not so I can stand up and scream “them girls are only playing mobile and browser games! they don’t count! nah nah nah nah nah”, but purely for it being interesting. Breaking it down further by genre would be fascinating too.
My point of it including mobile gaming is that if developers think that this is were women are playing games (mobile/FaceBook games), and not major console/PC games, then they are less likely to treat women as part of their target audience and that means less likely to have strong female leads. Which is unfortunate.
I find it deeply amusing that Anita supported #cancelcolbert yet there she is… on his show…
Hilarious episode. Anita put up a good for a self conscious battle!
She did complain, millions of people in the world, women mostly…
please stop your sexist escapade Anita, you want woman friendly games?!
make your yourself and stop pissing off the men.
Quinn did make one of her own….and was subsequently slut-shamed by her douchey ex-boyfriend under the guise of “ethics”
So, they apparently can’t be more inclusive in AAA titles, and they apparently need quid pro quo to get any traction in the indie market.
Do you have a third solution there sport?
Was the game commercially successful? If so then people being douches shouldn’t prevent more from being made. If not then the market doesn’t support those types of game .
Boring, Seitz. Get a new schtick.
Wonder if anyone knocked on a GamerGater’s door on Halloween, asked “Trick or Treat?”, and was angrily hit with the retort “It’s about ethics in gaming journalism!”
I hate these gamergate losers and I have barely had time to play video games since my son was born a few years but Sarkeesian annoys the shit out of me. Women should have a voice and games should keep them in mind but they will always cater to the largest portion of their customers.