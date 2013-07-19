Comic-Con 2013 Day One: Everything Else That Went Down In One Handy Gallery

#Comic-Con #Aubrey Plaza #Patton Oswalt #Comic-Con 2013 #Cosplay
07.18.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

As I’m sure you already know by now from of our wonderful coverage of Comic-Con 2013, plenty of awesome stuff went down during Day One of this year’s event in San Diego. But like a lot of you crazy kids, I didn’t get to attend Comic-Con 2013 so I have to count on the word of people on these here Interwebs to tell me about all of the amazing stuff that’s going down each day, because there’s just way too much going on at any given time.

Fortunately for you, I’m nosey and hate missing out on things, so I scoured the images from Day One of Comic-Con and picked out a few that I thought would give us a better idea of the random panels, press lines and cosplay that we’re all missing out on. Of course, now I’m even more bummed after finding out that Aubrey Plaza and Rachel Bilson were in the same room with each other, but that’s the price I pay for being too lazy to plan a trip.

Oh well, maybe next year.

(I’ll be updating this as more photos become available. Admittedly, it’s tough to not make this 500 pictures of Rachel Bilson.)

Stars Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller at the Divergent panel.

A little X-Men cosplay at the WIRED cafe.

Harrison Ford keeps an eye on all these no-good kids at the Enders Game panel.

The “Annoying Orange” gang at their press line.

This Justice League doesn’t look so tough.

I might be in love.

Barack Obama impersonator Reggie Brown tries to boost the local economy.

The X-Files creator Chris Carter takes a snap shot for his scrapbook.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny chatted about their iconic TV show, The X-Files, on its 20th anniversary.

NBC powered up the ‘Revolution’ marketing.

The executive producers of Sherlock look like my neighbors.

NBC rolled out the blood red carpet for Dracula.

WIRED VP and Publisher Howard Mittman with rock legend Slash.

William Shatner, Roseanne and Wayne Knight spoke at the “Comedy Legends of TV Land” panel.

Maggie Q was a part of the Divergent press line and hung out for the Enders Game panel as well, because she’s allowed to do whatever she wants.

Director/writer Maggie Carey, and actors Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons, and Rachel Bilson at the WIRED Cafe.

This girl is really affecting my relationship with the Hooters zombie.

Actress Rachel Bilson with some actor guy who doesn’t realize how lucky he is, at the WIRED cafe.

Cosplayers held up their own signs next to some religious people with their signs of judgment and whatever.

Meghan Ory, Josh Holloway and Marg Helgenberger spoke at the Intelligence panel.

This kid is the coolest.

Patton Oswalt

Marvel’s Blake Garris interviewed Patton Oswalt.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic-Con#Aubrey Plaza#Patton Oswalt#Comic-Con 2013#Cosplay
TAGSalia shawkataubrey plazacomic concomic-con 2013COSPLAYDAVID DUCHOVNYdivergentDRACULAGILLIAN ANDERSONintelligenceNBCPATTON OSWALTRACHEL BILSONREVOLUTIONTHE X-FILES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP