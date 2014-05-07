Comics Of Note, May 7th

Quite a few number ones this week, from a variety of publishers. A look at what’s new in comics from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, IDW Publishing, Boom! Studios, Valiant, and Dynamite.

The New 52: Future’s End #1

DC brings Terry McGinnis into the current continuity in this weekly title. Yes, they’re putting out another weekly title to complement Batman Eternal. Following on from the zero issue on Free Comic Book Day, Terry is in the modern day, and the book begins assembling its cast. We see Grifter and Firestorm at work, and it ends with a death that we somehow suspect won’t stick. Solid enough, but so far we’re not sure there’s enough to support a weekly title.

Original Sin #1

Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato kick off Marvel’s next major crossover. And it’s actually quite an arresting idea: The Watcher is dead, and Nick Fury is on the case. Most of the fun comes in the… unlikely pairings that the book coughs up, that we won’t ruin here. Suffice to say there’s some promise, here. Worth picking up.

Amazing Spider-Man #1.1

Dan Slott and Ramon Perez return to Spidey’s origin, back in the early days when he was still a stunt performer instead of a superhero. It’s an interesting return, if a bit clunky for Slott, and useful in its true intent: Namely, to get new readers up on Spidey’s origins. If you’re new to the web-slinger, this is a good place to start.

Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1

Miles Morales struggles with the questions of any teenage superhero, while, well, everything else goes wrong at once. You know, Spidey as usual. Bendis, as usual, is a bit too talky, but the book does have a good feel to it in terms of pacing; this isn’t a slow burn. David Marquez delivers solid art as well. One just hopes that the final twist in this issue isn’t a hint that the clock is ticking on Miles; Ultimate Spider-Man is a great idea that deserves to stand apart.

Cyclops #1

When most people struggle with their future, they take a vacation. Scott Summers goes space-pirating with his dad. Greg Rucka and Russell Dauterman deliver a solid first issue, albeit one that doesn’t quite soar to the heights of some previous Marvel launches. Still worth a shot if you like high space fantasy or just Cyclops as a character.

Nailbiter #1

Buckaroo, OR, is the home of no fewer than sixteen serial killers, from the Book Burner to the Nailbiter. But why? That’s what a disgraced Army Intelligence officer is trying to find out after his friend disappears. And needless to say it’s a little more complicated than you might think. Joshua Williamson does a good job making this book both disturbing and intriguing, albeit Mike Henderson’s art creates a lot of atmosphere. If you’re looking for a horror book, this’ll be a good option.

Burn The Orphanage: Reign Of Terror #1

Daniel Freedman and Sina Grace continue their offbeat tribute to the 16-bit fighting games of yore with a visit to a repressive, SF future. Which, you know, of course. But as goofy as it sounds, and it is goofy, Grace’s flowing artwork and Freedman’s skill with dialogue make it a fun read. Recommended.

Madame Frankenstein #1

Essentially, the movie, except the monster is female. That is, admittedly, an unfair summary of the book; the Dr. Frankenstein in this particular story is more than a little off his rocker… yes, beyond what it takes to revive corpses. But Jamie S. Rich doesn’t do much with the story, here, and Megan Levens’ art, while clean and quite vivid in black and white, is also sparse and a bit less than creative with the layouts. So, interesting, but so far, more for fans of the cover than those looking for something from the book itself.

The Woods #1

It’s just a normal day at a Wisconsin high school… that suddenly gets dumped on an alien moon full of monsters. James Tynion IV does a solid job of keeping the accelerator to the floor; within the first issue, we’ve already got a setup, a plot cooking, and multiple characters revealed with dry humor. It’s helped by Michael Dialynas’ artwork; in particular, he’s enjoying the hell out of drawing freaky alien monsters. A promising book with a clever premise: Highly recommended.

Chaos! #1

Yep, the cheesy ’90s boob-comics publisher returns, with a team-up book Dynamite has thrown a lot of talent at. Tim Seeley struggles mightily to make it work, but the Chaos! stable was more about pinups than creativity, and the lack of characterization hinders his work. Similarly, Mirka Andolfo doesn’t really get to cut loose, limited by the character designs that came before. A noble effort, but ultimately for those who fondly remember the publisher and no one else.