Comics Of Note, May 7th

The New 52: Future’s End #1
DC brings Terry McGinnis into the current continuity in this weekly title. Yes, they’re putting out another weekly title to complement Batman Eternal. Following on from the zero issue on Free Comic Book Day, Terry is in the modern day, and the book begins assembling its cast. We see Grifter and Firestorm at work, and it ends with a death that we somehow suspect won’t stick. Solid enough, but so far we’re not sure there’s enough to support a weekly title.
Original Sin #1
Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato kick off Marvel’s next major crossover. And it’s actually quite an arresting idea: The Watcher is dead, and Nick Fury is on the case. Most of the fun comes in the… unlikely pairings that the book coughs up, that we won’t ruin here. Suffice to say there’s some promise, here. Worth picking up.
Amazing Spider-Man #1.1
Dan Slott and Ramon Perez return to Spidey’s origin, back in the early days when he was still a stunt performer instead of a superhero. It’s an interesting return, if a bit clunky for Slott, and useful in its true intent: Namely, to get new readers up on Spidey’s origins. If you’re new to the web-slinger, this is a good place to start.
Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man #1
Miles Morales struggles with the questions of any teenage superhero, while, well, everything else goes wrong at once. You know, Spidey as usual. Bendis, as usual, is a bit too talky, but the book does have a good feel to it in terms of pacing; this isn’t a slow burn. David Marquez delivers solid art as well. One just hopes that the final twist in this issue isn’t a hint that the clock is ticking on Miles; Ultimate Spider-Man is a great idea that deserves to stand apart.
Cyclops #1
When most people struggle with their future, they take a vacation. Scott Summers goes space-pirating with his dad. Greg Rucka and Russell Dauterman deliver a solid first issue, albeit one that doesn’t quite soar to the heights of some previous Marvel launches. Still worth a shot if you like high space fantasy or just Cyclops as a character.
Nailbiter #1
Buckaroo, OR, is the home of no fewer than sixteen serial killers, from the Book Burner to the Nailbiter. But why? That’s what a disgraced Army Intelligence officer is trying to find out after his friend disappears. And needless to say it’s a little more complicated than you might think. Joshua Williamson does a good job making this book both disturbing and intriguing, albeit Mike Henderson’s art creates a lot of atmosphere. If you’re looking for a horror book, this’ll be a good option.
Burn The Orphanage: Reign Of Terror #1
Daniel Freedman and Sina Grace continue their offbeat tribute to the 16-bit fighting games of yore with a visit to a repressive, SF future. Which, you know, of course. But as goofy as it sounds, and it is goofy, Grace’s flowing artwork and Freedman’s skill with dialogue make it a fun read. Recommended.
Madame Frankenstein #1
Essentially, the movie, except the monster is female. That is, admittedly, an unfair summary of the book; the Dr. Frankenstein in this particular story is more than a little off his rocker… yes, beyond what it takes to revive corpses. But Jamie S. Rich doesn’t do much with the story, here, and Megan Levens’ art, while clean and quite vivid in black and white, is also sparse and a bit less than creative with the layouts. So, interesting, but so far, more for fans of the cover than those looking for something from the book itself.
The Woods #1
It’s just a normal day at a Wisconsin high school… that suddenly gets dumped on an alien moon full of monsters. James Tynion IV does a solid job of keeping the accelerator to the floor; within the first issue, we’ve already got a setup, a plot cooking, and multiple characters revealed with dry humor. It’s helped by Michael Dialynas’ artwork; in particular, he’s enjoying the hell out of drawing freaky alien monsters. A promising book with a clever premise: Highly recommended.
Chaos! #1
Yep, the cheesy ’90s boob-comics publisher returns, with a team-up book Dynamite has thrown a lot of talent at. Tim Seeley struggles mightily to make it work, but the Chaos! stable was more about pinups than creativity, and the lack of characterization hinders his work. Similarly, Mirka Andolfo doesn’t really get to cut loose, limited by the character designs that came before. A noble effort, but ultimately for those who fondly remember the publisher and no one else.
“Or if you just like Cyclops as a character”
That’s not a thing that happens, is it?
…I’m trying to be generous, here.
Ha, fair enough.
I was in a comic store a while back, and all the patrons were treated to some guy’s tirade to the (very attractive) woman working the register about how the X-Men movies had messed up Cyclops. She very patiently waited through it, rung him up, and then once the door shut behind him just looked around and said “Who the f*#@ actually likes Cyclops?” I don’t think he got her number.
I was totally interested in this Cyclops book because I love Rucka. I’m interested in the whole Father redemption thing. But let’s be serious, Cyclops beeeelowwwws.
I like Cyclops. Granted, that’s just because of his power set and used him a lot in MVC2. However, I rather have a book starring the Cyclops of today (aka complete a-hole leader of the new mutant revolution) than young Cyclops trying to be a space pirate.
/Cyclops Was Right
@tetrisdork Unfortunately, the role of Punisher But A Mutie is being fulfilled by Magneto. I’d like to see a Cyke book that really follows through with what happens when you piss off a living death ray that’s also a tactical genius, though.
I love Cyclops. And that dude wasn’t wrong, he gets fucked over in the movies. Not really into this whole time travel bullshit, but I’ll give this series a shot.
Batman Eternal #5
Wake #8
Magneto #3
Moon Knight #3
Original sin #1
Revival #20
Caliban #2
Crossed Badlands #53
God Is Dead #12
Ennis’s “Caliban” is one of the coolest books to come out in a long time. the first issue was super intriguing, I can’t wait to see what the series brings. think “Event Horizon” sci-fi/horror.
I liked the first issue, but it was a heavy week this week.
Manapul and Buccellato taking over Detective Comics makes me want to read a Batman book again. I would have read the Flash as long as those two were working on it just for the title pages alone.
It’s been… different, but notably good. Bullock is a major character and a lot of fun.
No Astro City this week (FLCS didn’t have it, and I’m 2 months behind anyway). Picked up…
Miracleman
ASM: Learning To Crawl
New Warriors
She-Hulk
Iron Fist
Rat Queens
Hinterkind
JL3K
Earth 2
Archer & Armstrong
ASM: Family Business OGN
Finished reading Family Business. Very solid book and will be interesting where Spidey will go from if Slott decides to incorporate it (He did gave the book its introduction/foreword). Probably will re-read on digital.
And, I forgot to mention this, but I got Future’s End as well. Don’t know how long I will keep buying it, as the only weekly I am interested in is October’s Earth 2: World’s End.
So far behind. Didn’t get to the store for like 2 weeks.
I picked up last weeks books and some of this weeks books and of course forgot a few.
I was giong to get Future’s End, but most of the reviews have been less than stellar. so I might skip it. I got the FCBD book and have yet to read it.
Other than that, things I forgot was She Hulk and Magneto.
But my haul this week included but is not entirely.
Southern Bastards
Dead Letters
Punisher
Batman Eternal
Iron Fist
etc etc etc.
I’m 2 weeks behind on Batman Eternal, and I’m not particularily enthralled. I hope it picks up for me soon, because if not I’ll be leaving it in the dust.
Yeah, what strikes me as the problem with weeklies is that it’s easy to lose track of them.
@Dan Seitz @Muffed Punt I think the story has to be good or enough to get me to commit week-in, week-out. Perfect example would be Injustice: Year One when it was released digitally. Don’t know how Future’s End will hook me. As for Eternal, not really that big on the Bat-books as I am on Batman cartoons, TV shows, and movies.
Now Marvel’s doing homage covers to books that ship the same week. I knew it was only a matter of time.
Or y’know, that classic ASM cover.