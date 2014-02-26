Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Jinx (League of Legends) submitted by Greyloch to the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

“I can’t help but feel really happy when I’m dressed up as Nightwing” — ramonasflower [via]

Judge Smoke photographed by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

The Riddler photographed by Los Angeles Paranormal Association.

Number Six (Battlestar Galactica) photographed by Pat Loika.

Raiden (Metal Gear Rising) photographed by Long Thai. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Princess Yue (Avatar: The Last Airbender) photographed by Rene Hwang.

Deadpool and Xena Warrior Princess photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Slimer (Ghostbusters) photographed by Gage Skidmore.

Godzilla photographed by Von Hedwig. Building added for scale…