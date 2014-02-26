Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Entertainment Editor
02.26.14

Jinx (League of Legends) submitted by Greyloch to the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

“I can’t help but feel really happy when I’m dressed up as Nightwing” — ramonasflower [via]

cosplay-nightwing-crossplay-02a

Judge Smoke photographed by Random420. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

The Riddler photographed by Los Angeles Paranormal Association.

Number Six (Battlestar Galactica) photographed by Pat Loika.

Raiden (Metal Gear Rising) photographed by Long Thai. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Princess Yue (Avatar: The Last Airbender) photographed by Rene Hwang.

Deadpool and Xena Warrior Princess photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Slimer (Ghostbusters) photographed by Gage Skidmore.

Godzilla photographed by Von Hedwig. Building added for scale…

