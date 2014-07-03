Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Wonder Woman (Injustice: Gods Among Us) submitted by Mineralblu to our Flickr Group.
It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.
Onward to the gallery:
Somewhere out there Michael Bay is writing Tran5ormers based solely off Optimus Prime holding the American flag
I completely believe you.
With a human head poking out. PAGING SHIA LEBOEUF
…holy hell was that actually Wesley Snipes? If not then damn.
I thought the exact same thing
I like the thought of Wesley Snipes showing up at fan events pretending to be a Blade cosplayer.
@ludditeandroid there are few things in this world that would warm my heart more.
Now I wanna watch Appleseed again.