Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#X-men #Transformers #Wonder Woman #Blade #Scooby Doo #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
07.03.14 8 Comments

Wonder Woman (Injustice: Gods Among Us) submitted by Mineralblu to our Flickr Group.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Transformers#Wonder Woman#Blade#Scooby Doo#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Cosplay
TAGSAPPLESEEDBladeCOSPLAYGuardians of the GalaxyKAREN GILLANoptimus primePsylockeScarlet WitchSCOOBY DOOSTAR SAPPHIREtoy storytransformersVelmaWonder WomanX-MEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP