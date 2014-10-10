Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Wolverine cosplayer at Russia’s first Comic-Con photographed by Nikodimov.
It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.
Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.
Onward to the gallery:
Psylocke (X-Men) photographed by Baldwin Saintilus.
Isis (Smite) cosplayed by romeroj.
Drax and Bug (Guardians Of The Galaxy) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Wild West She-Hulk cosplayed by pinkcultleader (who is 6’7″), photographed by nerdsandnomsense.
Super Sailor Moon cosplayed by Cosbabe.
MODOK photographed by Roger Chang.
Siryn (X-Men) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.
Black Widow, Captain America, and The Winter Soldier photographed by Drunken_Wookie.
“This is why you don’t skip leg day.” — law18
hugh jackmeov
I knew afther that Hugh Jackman picture, everything was gonna be downhill…
Damn you,th, damn you.
That MODOK is incredible.