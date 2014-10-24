Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Marla Singer and Tyler Durden (Fight Club) cosplayed by Fuschia Nova and Valentine Cosplay, photographed by Carlos Adama.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Onward to the gallery:

Rule 63 Star-Lord (Guardians Of The Galaxy) cosplayed by jillsowell155.



Cyborg cosplayed by Kadu=Out, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Demon Hunter (Diablo) photographed by Alexander Wolf.

Legends photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Wonder Woman cosplayed by Joanna Mari, photographed by Ryan Louis Photography. [via]

Rule 63 Ganondorf (The Legend of Zelda) cosplayed by Luna Chase, photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Doctor Robotnik (Sonic The Hedgehog) photographed by Richie S.

Lilith (Darkstalkers) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

LeVar Purrton? Geordi La Forge (Star Trek) photographed by anovos. [via]