Could ‘Spider-Man’ Be At The Center Of A Sharing Plan Between Marvel And Sony?

Much like that whole “Avengers 3 will be split into two movies” thing from last weekend, this newest one involving The Amazing Spider-Man is equally as crazy. It seems that the rumor mill for these comic book movies isn’t slowing down and there are almost more rumors involving comic movies than there are comic movies in production. That’s saying something and should ring alarm bells about over saturation, but it won’t.
The latest rumor is one that’s been hinted at before, but seems to be heating up a bit now. The idea is that Sony is now willing to open up and share Spider-Man with Marvel to include him in their larger cinematic plan. The geeky part of me loves the idea and loves the rumors, but the rational side knows that this has to be bullsh*t. From HitFix:
Sony, on the other hand, may be doing things the opposite way. While I can’t get the confirmations I need to verify the story, I’m hearing that there are some very cool “Spider-Man” plans being discussed that would help Sony refocus their enormously important franchise while also opening up some connections in the onscreen Marvel movie universe that would blow fandom’s minds. Will it work out? I don’t know. I would love to be able to state for sure that it’s happening. What seems clear from what I’ve heard is that Marvel wants to be able to play with all of their characters, and if they can make that work creatively and on a corporate level, they will, and that means the world gets bigger again.
Now you read that and it seems manufactured. I’d certainly lean that way, but we’ve also been down this road before, with this very scenario making an appearance around 8 months ago.
The part that should stick out in that link is that the quote comes from Avi Arad. He’s the guy who used to help usher along Marvel’s movie business, the producer behind all of the recent Spider-Man movies, and someone who has been against letting Spider-Man mingle from the beginning.
You might remember how he claimed to be the spark behind all of Marvel’s recent film success. He’s also the one who said that Spider-Man will never join up with the Avengers or the other Marvel characters on the screen.
If there’s a change in opinion, it would seem that Arad doesn’t necessarily speak for Sony and their decisions. Still, he’s got some opinions on how Peter Parker should be used if there ever was a crossover. From Screen Rant:
“I think there are some stories that will fit beautifully into a cross. Spider-Man would be incredible mixed up with those other universes. But if we want to do that, the crossovers, it has to be a story that is absolutely centered on Spider-Man. We cannot be second banana to anything out there. Because this is the king. This is the one that influenced young people from birth.
“I’m not preaching, but Spider-Man, Peter Parker, who is in all of us, is too important to go in and use it as a sidepiece for corporate purposes. The studio may disagree with me, some fans may disagree with me. I don’t care.”
The whole thing is just one big bad idea. Not as bad as selling the rights to your characters to competing studios and blocking them from ever appearing together, but pretty bad.
The whole Spider-Man series is plagued by bad ideas though. Let’s hope we can file this one as just another crazy rumor and not a reality.
If Spiderman is inside all of us, I hope he is wearing a condom.
Spider-Man. He’s not jewish.
@Prax Actually, there are very lengthy intellectual arguments about that.
Intellectual? I need proof.
I like the idea of calling him Spiderman, or at least using it in a poorly received Fox sitcom pilot.
Phil Spiderman, Attorney At Law.
ya know, i could see a scenario 10 years from now after this sad reboot attempt is over with when SONY decides it’s time to reboot Peter Parker AGAIN where Marvel would step-in and offer them a chance to let Spider-Man become part of the MCU with Sony still maintaining control of the franchise, but I can’t imagine any scenario where Marvel would want to have anything to do with this current sad awful version of Spidey.
I have two words that should demonstrate quite clearly that Spider-Man is not going to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:
Ant Man
like
I don’t mind the idea in theory, honestly. But I have no idea how’d they’d explain a lot of shit happening in New York already and it not even being a part of either established universe.
I don’t know why everyone thinks this is a bad idea. There are ways it certainly could be but so long as Marvel doesn’t let Sony’s producers influence their movies (and they never would) this would be great. Spider-Man is one of the only non-marvel properties that really feels missing from the MCU. he’s the glue that holds a lot of Marvel together in the comics and it’s clear that he’s having trouble on his own. A team up could do a lot for an avengers movie and especially for a Spider-Man movie if Marvel is allowed to help Sony clear up the clutter creatively
All I want is for Spiderman and Wolverine to share the screen with the Avengers. Okay, and maybe for them to fight the Beholder or something. But that’s all I want. And a Fantastic Four cameo. But that’s all I want.
I think, at least internally at Sony, they’ve got to be looking at the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a fairly high degree of jealousy. I mean, if they don’t covet the way Whedon’s been able to handle / direct the creative of multiple massive characters across multiple films then they’re flat out retarded. And while Sony hasn’t been able to duplicate the success of the MCU, I’m inclined to believe there are probably people at Sony who might be open to letting Marvel help right the Spidey cinematic ship so long as they can figure out a way to do that which will allow Sony to continue to make their own Spidey movies where they make the $$$ because they’ve paid for the film rights.
I kinda feel like this could be done, though, and it wouldn’t be impossible. In fact, it is beneficial for Marvel to work with Sony for this purpose because:
a) even though most people who are into the characters agree that the last Spidey flick was pretty not good, it still turned a profit
b) Spidey comics sell so Marvel makes $$$ there when the character’s popularity goes up via great movies
c) The inclusion of Spidey in an Avengers movie (or other multi-character Marvel film) would boost ticket sales for that film, no doubt
If Sony was open to letting Marvel handle how Spidey was utilized in an MCU film, and Marvel was willing to treat him as a primary character in that film, then it would be beneficial to both parties. That being said, perhaps Marvel is looking at a long-term play where they hope Sony just slowly loses money on Spidey flicks to the point where they throw in the towel and stop making Spidey pictures. But Sony actually doing that is highly, highly, highly unlikely.
When Vin Diesel made his “merging of brands” comment, Uproxx seemed to think it meant Avengers-Guardians of the Galaxy. That seemed so obvious to me – barely worth Diesel even mentioning.
_This_ is what came to mind for me immediately.
I think Sony needs to let Marvel handle this thing because if they want to make money any more on this franchise they will need the help of the Marvel hype machine. I mean Spiderman and the Avengers in Avengers 3 will make tons of money and Sony would get a better return then going it alone yet again.
I think Spider-Man would be a great mix in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if they do a Civil War movie. He was a pretty central part of that. If Sony does allow this, would Fox still hold out with the X-Men?
Spider-Man is great and all….but if there’s going to be any sort of cross-company deals for character sharing, can we please focus on getting Dr. Doom in an Avengers or Dr. Strange movie where he belongs?
Back in my comic book reading days, in the 1970s, superheroes from the Marvel Universe teamed up all the time. We used to buy them on our Schwinn banana seat bikes and read them in our Space Needle shaped treehouse. I say let the old comic books be your guide as to what might work on film. The comics are the perfect storyboards anyways … they always were, that’s why the whole comic book movie thing works. Let the comics guide you — instead of hyper-inflated egos, bad wigs and corporate slogans.
I just hope in the next incarnation of Spider-Man onscreen, he’s already 30 years old, established as Spider-Man, dating Mary Jane, and his villains are already threats to the city. I don’t want the origin told for a 3rd time, I don’t want to root for a teenager (or a twentysomething actor playing a teenager), I don’t want to watch teenage romance blossom, and I don’t want the villains origin story either.
I don’t care who thinks otherwise, out of all the comic book movies over the years, Batman ’89, Blade, The Crow, Punisher: War Zone, and the first Ninja Turtles did it best. The characters are already there and we get a short flashback for the origin. Onto the action/fun/reason I go to see these movies in the 1st place.
Oh Jesus how could I foget Dredd 3D? Ya know what? Forget the rest. Just make comic movies like Dredd 3D from now. Let’s pretend it’s still the 80’s and action movies weren’t afraid to shock people.
BOOM! Dredd 3D was fucking awesome. Also, yes to your point about cutting out the origin story in any future Spidey reboot. We get it. Uncle Ben died. Just reference the fact that his death still haunts 30-year old Peter Parker at some point and be done with it.
Also get Charlie Day to play Spider-Man
Back in the 80’s and 90’s when James Cameron was gonna direct the first Spider-Man film, it was rumored that Spidey would’ve been played by Michael Beihn. Given he was already near 30 when he did Terminator in ’84, yeah, I’d say Jim’s version of Spider-Man would’ve had the character well established.
Seriously, I’m going to need therapy if I have to watch Uncle Ben get murdered one more frickin’ time.
Why is this so impossible and a bad idea? It is clear that the MCU is the envy of all studios (as noted by warners attempt to emulate with Justice League, Sony’s hope to create their own Spider-man universe and even scuttle but of an X-men/Fantastic Four cross over and GI Joe/Transformers universe). Big franchises that span multiple films are where it is at, so why wouldn’t Sony want “in” on the MCU now that it appears their Sinister Six concept might not be as hot as they hoped.
Is there some legitimate reason Marvel couldn’t coproduce a film with Spider-man and characters from the MCU? I know it would require some kind of profit splitting, but splitting the costs of a $300mm production budget to split profits from a $2.5B worldwide grossing film seems a decent move. Plus, Marvel is probably a bit worried about losing Downey Jr.’s Iron Man role in their films, so integrating Spider-man might be a nice replacement. Meanwhile, Sony’s returns on each Spider-man film have diminished so an integration to the MCU could not only give them a share of a huge film, but charge up their stand alones (the way Winter Soldier was boosted by Captain America’s involvement in The Avengers). Creatively, I see no reason this couldn’t work, either. There are a lot of comic book storylines they could follow and there is really no reason to believe it would be any more likely to be a catastrophe than any other film.
Legitimately looking for a reason this could never happen.
I remember reading/hearing they going to incorporate the Oscorp building from the recent Sony franchise in the NYC skyline for the Avengers finale, and the rights were cleared and all but the timeline didn’t work out and it ended up being too late to add.
It seems like a good first step, just having characters elude to other’s existence. Kind of like Agent Sitwell referencing Stephen Strange in The Winter Soldier
Ugh, I hope not. I am glad that Spiderman isn’t part of what Marvel is doing with their films right now. Spiderman is over. Over!
Whenever Spider-Man’s not onscreen, everyone should be asking “Where’s Spider-Man?”
I agree that spidey should be the center around the crossover story
Not sure what you hipsters are on about. Garfield has been the best Spider-Man yet.
Toby was boring as dog shit. Andrew through me off with his emo routine
I read another article that stated, Sony has to make a new spider-man movie every three years or the rights go back to marvel completely.
It would be nice if the rights went back completely to marvel. Sony is basically going to have to force feed us shit spiderman movies in order to stop marvel from getting the rights back