War Has Already Begun In The New Trailer For ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’

The second trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes has arrived, featuring talking apes, apes riding horses, apes being family-oriented, et cetera (first trailer here). Seriously though, if your interest wasn’t already piqued at “talking apes” and “apes riding horses”, it’s like I don’t even know you anymore.
After Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, humans are dying out from a “simian flu” made in a lab. Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke are survivors who disagree on whether or not to reach out to Caesar (Andy Serkis) for a truce. We’re sure it’ll all work out and no, we’ve never heard of Charlton Heston.
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes opens July 11th, 2014.
Monkey hate clean.
“Ugh dont we have enough Civil War movies”? – Donald Sterling, right after ass-fucking Paula Deen.
Well done, sir. I applaud your audacity.
Butter lube.
Well, at least SF ends up in better hands than the Ed Lee administration.
I don’t know why I continue to hope that each new Planet of the Apes film will be a little more scientifically accurate than the last. Protagonists need to get wise. Chimps are bastards. Don’t confuse them for Bonobos. Chimps will eat your face and genitals for the hell of it.
Yes, the scientific accuracy of that particular distinction. Let’s fight an eternal struggle of some kind to right the injustice.
They can take our bananas but they can’t take our freedom!
Following the naming trend the 3rd movie will be called Beginning of the Planet of the Apes
Unless they have plans for a long series, then they’ll have to stretch it out.
The Planet of the Apes…Almost There!
Getting Real Close to Planet of the Apes
Not the End, Not the Beginning of the End, But the End of the Beginning of the Planet of the Apes
@Rawhead Wrecks They are already on horseback so why not “Birth of the Nation of the Apes”
As long as it all leads to Hail to the Chimp I am happy
In the last screencap I thought that was a GIGANTIC GODDAMN APE roaming the battlefield.
when they recruit King Kong we are all screwed
Kind of looks like the Rodney king verdict riots
Not sure if you are a troll or a dumb fuck or most likely some combination of the two.
But that made me laugh.
Andy Serkis is gonna get an Oscar eventually right?