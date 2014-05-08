War Has Already Begun In The New Trailer For ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’

The second trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes has arrived, featuring talking apes, apes riding horses, apes being family-oriented, et cetera (first trailer here). Seriously though, if your interest wasn’t already piqued at “talking apes” and “apes riding horses”, it’s like I don’t even know you anymore.

After Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, humans are dying out from a “simian flu” made in a lab. Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke are survivors who disagree on whether or not to reach out to Caesar (Andy Serkis) for a truce. We’re sure it’ll all work out and no, we’ve never heard of Charlton Heston.

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes opens July 11th, 2014.

Monkey hate clean.

Via Dawn of the Planet of the Apes