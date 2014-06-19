New ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Trailer Has Apes Dual-Wielding Machine Guns On Horseback

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The final trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was uploaded to the official YouTube account late last night (previous trailers here and here), following the first clip released earlier this week.

This final trailer features the usual talking apes, apes pretending to be silly and dumb to stone-cold assassinate humans, and apes riding horses while wielding two automatic rifles. Just the usual stuff. No biggie.

Oh man. Somebody call Twister era Bill Paxton, because that’s THE EXTREME!

In this sequel to Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, humanity is dying out due to a lab-made “simian flu”, while survivors Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke can’t agree on whether or not to seek a truce with Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his war-painted besties. Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes opens July 11th. Meanwhile, we’ll be imagining a simpler time when apes were only building fires to roast marshmallows.

Via Escapist