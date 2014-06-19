New ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Trailer Has Apes Dual-Wielding Machine Guns On Horseback

The final trailer for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was uploaded to the official YouTube account late last night (previous trailers here and here), following the first clip released earlier this week.
This final trailer features the usual talking apes, apes pretending to be silly and dumb to stone-cold assassinate humans, and apes riding horses while wielding two automatic rifles. Just the usual stuff. No biggie.
Oh man. Somebody call Twister era Bill Paxton, because that’s THE EXTREME!
In this sequel to Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, humanity is dying out due to a lab-made “simian flu”, while survivors Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke can’t agree on whether or not to seek a truce with Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his war-painted besties. Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes opens July 11th. Meanwhile, we’ll be imagining a simpler time when apes were only building fires to roast marshmallows.
Via Escapist
Dawn Of The Planet of The Apes is shaping up to be the best comedy of the year.
Also, Kevin Rankin, the actor that played Devil on Justified and one of Joe’s Nazis on Breaking Bad, sure does die in everything he’s in.
Ummm you and I clearly didn’t watch the same trailer. This is fucking amazing.
Eh, it certainly looks exciting, but I’ll never be able to take a Planet of The Apes movie serious. Plus, Apes riding horses wielding machine guns akimbo should be terrifying, but that’s honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader I actually quite enjoyed Rise, if I’m being honest. James Franco and John Lithgow actually showed up and acted, and Draco Malfoy getting his ass kicked is always funny.
I also enjoyed Rise, mainly for the reasons Dan stated (also Brian Cox as the scumbag shelter owner). But I also thought it was a little too bogged down in melodrama, which, judging by this preview, is a problem the sequel might share. I just can’t root for the apes to kill off the remaining humans, and take over the planet, just because some humans were awful to them in the previous movie. And I can’t root for the humans, because I know they’re all going to die no matter what they do.
I think what I’m trying to say is I would really like to see a bleak as hell Planet of the Apes horror movie, where you really feel no sympathy for the apes. Just apes hunting down humans, because they hate them. No mixed messages, where some apes are human sympathizers, especially since you already know going into the film that their efforts to live in harmony with humans will be pointless.
It looks like a bad internet meme. I will definitely watch this when it hits Netflix or cable. Also lets not forget how much horses enjoy automatic gun fire!
So did the Horses evolve super strong spines and back muscles?
Oh yay! More recycled commercial crap for the open mouthed masses.
This looks like the usual CGI shitfest that all the hip kids just love!
At this point can’t we just accept the fact that all summer movies are brain dead CG garbage? Yeah, it’s going to be dumb. But it also has a apes fighting a bear.
An ape doing the Willy Wonka roll, then shooting a machine gun? SOLD.
Fucking idiot.
OH THIS IS FUCKING AMAZING