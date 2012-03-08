DC Site Reboots To Allow Comments, We Eagerly Await Alan Moore Trolling

Senior Contributor
03.08.12

A company relaunching their website is not really a big deal. Usually it’s more Flash intros, more “user engagement features”, and other useless crap. But there is one feature about the new DC website that stood out to us.

Namely, the fact that you can, after years of wisely avoiding this, post comments.

There’s a catch, of course: you can only do it through Facebook and Twitter, meaning your real name will be tied to your remarks. Unless you have a fake Facebook account, of course. Then again, we’ve been on Newsarama and we know if there’s one thing in deeply short supply on the Internet, it’s shame.

Why, precisely, DC has opened itself up to what is going to be, we’re sure, some truly epic trolling is completely beyond us. But we’re grateful, so grateful, it’s been done. We wonder when Drunk Hulk is going to weigh in. Also, we wouldn’t put it past Alan Moore to involve the privilege of the Brotherhood of the Epic Beard and force Richard Stallman to install a “Dislike” button on Facebook, just to mess with Dan DiDio.

[ via ComicsAlliance ]

image via Jeff Wilcox on Flickr

