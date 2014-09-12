‘Destiny’: A Tongue-In-Cheek Player’s Guide

Bungie recently delivered the not-at-all fate-tempting title Destiny, a video game that has taken the gaming world by storm both because it’s been hyped for years and because there is not a single thing else to play for a solid month. But there’s still some confusion: Is Destiny right for you? Hence, we’ve written a brief guide to help you better understand the most hyped game of the year.
What’s the plot of Destiny?
On paper it’s something about a big giant ball and Darkness and something, humanity is on the brink of destruction, blah blah blah. Despite this, the game has an upbeat tone with soaring choirs and excellent music.
In the playing, Peter Dinklage wants you to shoot aliens in the face; he will never explain why you’re doing this, or even why they want to shoot you in the face, but they’re disgusting bug people, evil robots, and leftover concept art from Halo, and as all gamers know, we can not negotiate with any of those species. Even though the game does kind of imply they’re all from ruined civilizations just like your own and are desperately struggling to survive as well. Ah, screw it. EAT LEAD, INSECT SCUM!
Who can I play as?
There are three character classes: The Warlock, who can take two bullets before dying; the Titan, who the Warlocks hide behind while recovering health; and the Hunter, who brings knives to a gunfight.
Do I need the Internet to play Destiny?
Yes! Even in story instances where there is no other player, and thus no reason to be connected to the Internet, giving you the valuable opportunity to have your connection crap out at exactly the moment you’re about to finish off a miniboss, leaving your digital bloodlust to throb unsatiated. This also means you can’t pause the game, for any reason, without risking death.
But Destiny has so much more to offer than story missions you can’t finish because Comcast had a brain fart! There are also firestrikes, where you team up with two other players to fight through murder rooms, spend fifteen minutes shooting a miniboss in the exact same place, and have everyone on the team unlock that revival achievement in about five minutes. Or you could play in the Crucible, a competitive multiplayer environment with zero matchmaking, so basically you have to beat the game to simply not die repeatedly during a match!
Can I play Destiny with my friends?
Yes, although you’ll need to pick the two you want to play with the most, since there’s three man fireteams and that’s where it stops. Although considering how much the Internet is whining about this, expect that to change.
I’m an introvert. Do I have to interact with other people?
No! Bungie has wisely realized most people don’t play video games to interact with humans, and has stripped away anything that might resemble that. You just shoot aliens in the face, take your loot and go your separate ways. It’s like hooking up, but with less regret and more emotional gain!
What are the maps like in Destiny?
They are vast, open worlds you will get to know intimately because the game dumps you in the exact same spot on the map no matter what you’re doing. Going on patrol? Going on a story mission? Hope you like hoverbiking! Also, hope you’ve got a good sense of spatial relations, because Bungie somehow missed the memo that you can include maps for players to refer to.
But the game makes up for it with rich, deep maps to explore full of minibosses and strange surprises, most of which will kill you in three minutes or less, and the rest will fold like paper and cough up gear two levels below your current experience grade that you were probably just going to dismantle for money anyway, so no biggie. Also, you’d better get comfy poking around because there are only four maps to play on and ten hours of story, so if you want your money’s worth, better get cracking.
Is Destiny pretty?
Very! Even on last-gen hardware it looks great. Which is a good thing since you will have at least one patrol mission that boils down to “stand on this and look at how pretty we are!”
Should I buy Destiny?
Sure! Let’s face it, if you own a console, it’s pretty much the only game in town until October, when you get to trade off ineffectively shooting aliens in the face and dying a lot for… uh… ineffectively shooting aliens in the face and dying a lot.
(Joking aside, I am actually enjoying Destiny. Especially when I can hide behind a Titan.)
Nice write-up, Dan. Short, concise, and informative. I just ordered the Destiny PS4 bundle with the white console and controller and I am pretty much just sitting near my front door, waiting for the UPS truck.
It’s a fun game. I don’t know that it merits the hype, but it’s an RPG/FPS and they handle the online stuff pretty well.
I’m enjoying it quite a bit more than any shooter I’ve played in years. I’m not much of a shooter fan though, so it’s hard to say what that might mean.
I’m sure the game’s decent, this much money going into it has to make it at least decent (I’d hope), and sorry if this has been asked before, but is it basically a more serious Borderlands, but with online mode? It looks like it from the videos I’ve seen.
I don’t have a horse in the race anyway (no console that plays it), so I’m just going to buy some of the games that Nintendo is putting on sale in celebration of the upcoming Smash Bros. and play those. A Link to the Past for $5, thank you very much.
Yeah, basically, and with absolutely TERRIBLE writing: “THAT WIZARD CAME FROM THE MOON” is just the start. I will say the basic mechanics, both shooting things in the fact and leveling up, are highly polished and a lot of fun to do. The game is far more stingy with the loot than Borderlands unless you’re playing through the story mode, and I do think it’s a bit easy to overlevel past the story.
Haha, I checked that tag. That’s a rough line to say out loud without exclaiming it in disbelief.
I for one like the limited loot. It seems so far (lvl 14) that there is enough loot and it tends to be an upgrade, without all the trash. I don’t know who enjoys sifting through junk loot but apparently a lot of people do. If D3 stopped dropping anything below yellows once you hit 70, I’d be fine with that. Junk loot is just a time waster, I don’t get why people are missing it.
@Deek Ermans Destiny has decent, useful guns (except the shotgun, which is useless) but I miss my acid-homing-bullet-ammo-regenerating pistol from Borderlands. Part of the joy of the randomly generated loot is finding the absolutely weird-ass guns the game drops and making them a part of a specific loadout.
Also, Borderlands has shotguns that aren’t goddamn useless. Seriously, why does anybody have a shotgun in Destiny? GET A FUSION RIFLE!
Compared to Borderlands series how good of an RPG/FPS is it?
Solid enough to tide you over until the Pre-Sequel comes along.
The shooting game is better. There’s less junk loot. Content is sufficient unless you are expecting 400 hrs of content like the rest of the Internet seems to think it should have. It will entertain you sufficiently until better games start rolling out next month.
@Deek Ermans It’s better tuned, arguably, but BL2 has more strategy to it. Guns will have advantages and disadvantages that you need to work with.
Better or worse than Mass Effect 2?
Sorry, I haven’t played any other comparable game, but Mass Effect is really fun.
Story-wise it’s disappointing if you consider the amount of talent that went into it, but the gameplay is crack-infused cocaine straight to your brainhole!
Bought an extra PS4 so the gf could play with me, no regrets!
Oh and it’s so very pretty..
I would say better, personally. ME2 was repetitive and the shooting was the dullest part of the game.
Honestly, I loved the multiplayer for Mass Effect 3, aside from the way you upgraded gear, and the lack of hot seat multiplayer. But the way class skills could synergize was great.
Giantbomb gave it 3 out of 5 stars and I fully agree… the missions are so damn repetitive, loot is either not useful or non-existent and the story is horrible. But, it’s pretty, the shooting is good, and some multiplayer is fun.
I like the loot. I’m not a fan of piles of junk loot, which is the alternative. From my experience, about 1 in 3 is an upgrade, and the drop rates are about right. I just don’t get the desire for piles of junk to sort through, because that is certainly the alternative.
I was in the Alpha and Beta and I came away that it was very generic and bland. Yea the game felt like Borderlands a bit but without the personality. I hear the storys very short which I figured would be longer than 10-20 hrs. I had this pre-ordered for awhile but after I cancelled and bought Madden. Atleast with that I know how much Ill get out of it. But Id rated it a 7 out of 10. Its not bad just nothing special like it was supposed to be.
Yeah, that to me is really the biggest problem. I get the appeal of playing the game as co-op multiplayer; the firestrikes are a lot of fun and strip out a lot of the B.S., but they don’t pay it off with story instances, and there’s something of a lost opportunity there.
I picked this up for the xbone but have been playing my free copy of Dishonored on the 360 when I have time and enjoying it more. I sort of liked the beta and tried all the classes but the PvP was not fun. Also, as you stated, recycling environments and bullet sponge bosses make the whole main game feel grindy and lazy. Now I can’t wait for the presequel, come on October.