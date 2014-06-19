‘Doctor Strange’ Officially Has A Writer Better Known For The Scripts That Don’t Get Made

Doctor Strange is finally becoming a reality, and that, of course, requires a script. Considering this is the first movie starring a character, really the movie writes itself: Origin, introduce iconic villain, fight, fight, fight, ending, cookie teasing the next movie. But somebody’s got to write all that pesky dialogue, and for the good doctor, that’s where Jon Spaihts comes in.
You probably know Spaihts best as the guy who got the blame for the uneven parts of Prometheus, but in truth the guy’s better known for the scripts he’s written that don’t get made. Passengers and Shadow 19 are both great scripts that just never got made, although supposedly the former is filming this year.
And, truthfully, Spaihts is a good choice for Doctor Strange, if Deadline’s claims are true. He’s got a good sense of both pomp and mysticality, not to mention the unnerving and freaky. This was the guy who wrote the scene where Noomi Rapace tries to self-abort her octopus baby, after all. If anybody knows his way around the unpleasant and disturbing, it’s this guy.
That said, we’re mostly wondering who the villain will be. Strange actually has a pretty deep villain bench, helped substantially because most of those villains can possess other villains, but it’s also a weird bench if you’re not used to Marvel comics. We’ll say Dormammu, Nightmare and Shuma-Gorath, but to non-comics-readers, they’re Not-Ghost Rider Dude, David Bowie, and That Thing From Marvel Vs. Capcom.
Also, Jon, if you’re reading? Ditch the rhyming spells. Doggerel has no place in the modern Marvel universe. Although we’ll make an exception for limericks. Doctor Strange reciting limericks would be a box office hit.
“That thing from Marvel vs. Capcom” is probably the most accurate description of Shuma-Gorath I’ve ever heard.
I’d expect Dormammu and a similar story to the Dr. Strange animated movie on Netflix. But while I love Dormammu, what I’d actually hope for is Shuma Gorath in the first one and Dormammu in the second with an introduction of a proper Ghost Rider now that Marvel has the rights back.
Shuma Gorath will almost certainly be in the movie; he’s a fan favorite thanks to MvC and besides, who doesn’t like squishy monsters?
I could have forgiven a lot in Prometheus if they hadn’t made everything look more futuristic than it did in Alien. What were they thinking there?
Also, seconded on Shuma-Gorath. Give me Robert E Howard characters in mainstream movies!
That was one of the biggest problems I had with the Star Wars prequels. That and the shitty scripts and wooden acting.
@Cdog923
Absotutely. I mean, the Emperor would have used battle droids against the Rebellion, right? What happened to all of the deactivated droids at the end of the war? Did they just stand there and rust? That drove me crazy. From a pure storytelling standpoint, you write an outline first, then find all of the holes in the story and fix them. That’s a HUUUUUGE hole. And it’s just one! People will tell you “Oh, well, it’s hard to tell a prequel story that syncs perfectly with a classic story…” If you can’t do it well, don’t fucking do it!
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris
Not to be an apologist for those movies, but Lucas has talked about that – he has said that, basically, the rebel alliance, and non-central planets were using generations old tech – like Luke’s landspeeder. He wanted the “past” to look “newer,” as it was before a galactic war which taxed everyone’s resources. I have to assume clones were cheaper to produce, as well.
@JustARat
That’s all well and good, but explaining that in the movies would be the way to go.
How do you explain in a prequel that in the future they’ll need to use older technology to cope with the galaxy wide war going on?
@MulliganNY
You explain it during the end of the 3rd movie.
Or hell, put it in one of the nine million expanded versions of the original trilogy that fat fucker sold?
I dunno, I just know that the fact that Lucas needed to explain it in interviews means that, in the films he wrote, as prequels to films he wrote, he did not explain what happened. Again, if you can’t do it, DON’T DO IT.
What about Baron Mordo? He’d be a safe choice because he isn’t as effective as someone/thing like Dormammu but he could still provide a nice foil to Doctor Strange.
By “effective” I meant “effects-driven”. I hate you, brain.
Good point, actually. I’m betting Baron Mordo tries to summon Shuma Gorath.
They could use the same story as the Spider-Man 90’s series did (slightly modified of course). Baron Mordo summons Shuma Gorath to absorb souls from folks in NYC (lol and no one notices!) and uses to souls to break a centuries old seal keeping Dormammu sealed away. THEN tie it into Thor 3 and have Dormammu and Surtur sealed in the same realm and only a combination of asgardian magic and midgardian magic can save the day!
@MulliganNY
Well, now I want you to write this and put it in my brain. It would make a bitchin’ animated feature, too!
Now just cast Pedro Pascal as the good Doctor.
I think you meant David Tennant, but Pedro Pascal would be an awesome Baron Mordo.
Mordo gets pissed that the Ancient One chooses Starnge over him and tries to summon either Dormammu or Shuma Gorath (depends on if Thor 3 is going with Surtur, two Fire base villains might be a bit much).
Didn’t Spaihts do the original Alien prequel script, then Lindelof came in and Lindelof’d everything up?
Oh, he definitely Lindeled his Hof all over that script, but Spaihts is the guy with the main credit.
I certainly blame Lindelof for everything wrong with that movie. It was probably a coherent story before he came along and did his “whoa crazy mysteries, look how smart I am” thing.